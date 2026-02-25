Johnvents Raises N30bn as Regius Capital Breaks into CP Market

Fidelis David in Akure





Regius Capital Limited has recorded a major entry into Nigeria’s debt capital market with the successful execution of its maiden Commercial Paper (CP) transaction, acting as dealer on a N30 billion issuance by Johnvents Industries Limited.

The transaction was carried out under Johnvents’ N100 billion Commercial Paper Programme, and duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The issuance, which opened and closed in December 2025, was structured in three tranches — Series 22, 23 and 24 — with tenors of 181 days, 269 days, and 364 days respectively.

The papers were priced at yields of 22.0 per cent, 23.0 per cent, and 24.5 per cent per annum, in line with prevailing market conditions and reflecting sustained investor appetite for short-dated, high-yield instruments.

Despite tight liquidity in the financial system, the offer was fully subscribed within the offer window, highlighting strong demand from qualified investors for well-rated corporate issuances.

The programme is supported by investment-grade issuer ratings of BBB+ from Agusto & Co and BBB+ from GCR Ratings, offering added assurance on Johnvents’ credit strength and repayment capacity.

For Regius Capital Limited, the deal represents a strategic milestone following the grant of its operating licence as an issuing house. Acting as dealer, the firm played a key role in the structuring and distribution of the commercial paper in line with regulatory standards, signalling its readiness to compete in Nigeria’s fast-evolving debt capital market.

Market analysts say the transaction underscores the growing importance of the Commercial Paper market as a funding platform for corporates seeking short-term financing to support working capital needs, refinance obligations, and preserve operational flexibility.

Johnvents Industries Limited is an integrated agribusiness and manufacturing company with operations spanning cocoa processing, commodity trading, and other value-added agricultural activities.

The firm occupies a strategic position within Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, leveraging scale, export capacity, and operational efficiency to drive sustainable growth.

The successful issuance is expected to bolster the company’s short-term liquidity while further strengthening investor confidence in agribusiness-linked corporates as credible capital market participants.

Regius Capital Limited provides advisory, structuring, and distribution services across both debt and equity capital markets, partnering with corporates to design tailored financing solutions aimed at improving capital efficiency, optimising funding structures, and supporting long-term expansion.