Braimah Emerges District Governor Nominee Designate of Rotary District 9112

Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post, Ehi Braimah, has emerged as the District Governor Nominee Designate of Rotary International District 9112, a development that positions him to serve as District Governor for the 2028-2029 Rotary year.

The announcement, made following the district’s nomination and election process, means Braimah will assume the leadership of one of Rotary’s most vibrant districts in Nigeria, comprising over 86 Rotary clubs and more than 2,300 Rotarians spread across sections of Lagos and parts of Ogun States.

In this role, he will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, strengthening club performance, driving humanitarian projects, promoting Rotary’s public image, and advancing the organisation’s service ideals across the district.

Braimah’s emergence has been widely acknowledged across Rotary and professional circles, with many citing his extensive leadership experience, professional achievements, and long-standing commitment to service as key strengths he brings to the role.

He is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Neo Media and Marketing, a public relations, marketing, and event management agency delivering integrated communication solutions across various platforms.

He completed his MBA programme at the University of Roehampton, London in 2017, and was subsequently honoured with the institution’s Distinguished Chancellor’s Alumni Award in the Inspiration and Innovation Category in October 2024, in London.

