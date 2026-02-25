BOI Donates 30-room Hostel to NAUTH

Light Nwobodo

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has formally handed over the newly-built 30-room Medical Students Hostel Block at the College of Health Sciences, NAUTH, Nnewi Campus, to the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Stanley Anyaehie, on behalf of the board and management of the college.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, while handing over the hostel on behalf of the board and management of BOI, expressed delight over the realisation of the project, saying that it “forms part of the bank’s legacy corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Olusi said that the completion of the project reflects a strong collaboration and continuity among the university leadership, consultants, contractors and the BOI team, whose discipline and commitment ensured timely completion.

He said the building would support learning, strengthen healthcare services, and improve students’ welfare.

Olusi, who was represented by the Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Omar Shekarau, expressed hope that “the building will contribute meaningfully to training the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve our nation”.

“At the Bank of Industry, development is not only about financing businesses. It is also about strengthening institutions like this one that train our professionals and sustain essential services. Medical training is demanding.

“Long hours, emergency calls, and night duties require proximity, safety, and stability. Adequate accommodation is therefore not a convenience but a necessary condition for effective learning and patient care,” Olusi said.

He also mentioned that the hostel block would provide a secure and dignified living environment, allowing students to focus fully on their training and responsibilities.

“In a practical way, this project also reflects the broader national priority of improving access to healthcare, education, and decent living conditions. When students can learn well, and hospitals can function effectively, communities ultimately receive better care,” he added.

The VC thanked BOI for the project, which he said would greatly reduce students’ accommodation needs at the new site. He expressed the university’s desire to partner with the bank to build additional campus structures.

Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joe Ugboaja, represented by Dr Ezejofor, observed that the project has not only given a facelift to the institution’s infrastructure aesthetics but also increased the number of infrastructures in the institution, adding that infrastructure precedes human capital development.

A representative of the Akamiri community that donated the hectares of land for the NAUTH permanent site and Director of Nnewi Museum, Chief Caleb Okeke, appreciated the establishment of a laudable and prestigious institution in his community, adding that the provision of the 30-room accommodation would enable students to find accommodation within the university community at a considerable cost.