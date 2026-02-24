Top-four  Battle Intensifies at Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle U-14 League

Week 5 of the Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League delivered drama, goals, and plenty of talking points. The day began with Fortune Football Academy squaring off against Ajegunle United Sporting Club, and it didn’t take long for sparks to fly.

Akinola Olajide opened the scoring in the 9th minute, giving Fortune FA an early advantage. But Ajegunle United SC responded swiftly, as James Solomon’s 14th-minute free kick, fumbled just over the goal line by the goalkeeper, restored parity and set the tone for a thrilling contest.

The first half swung back and forth, with both sides creating chances. Eze Miracle put Ajegunle United SC ahead in the 37th minute, only for Fortune FA’s Adetola Faizor to level matters three minutes later. The match ended 2-2, a fair reflection of the balance between the teams. Olajide’s standout performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

Elsewhere, Bright Futures Football Academy underlined their credentials with a commanding 3-0 victory over Best of Best Football Academy, strengthening their grip near the top of the table. Coal City Football Academy bounced back from defeat in style, brushing aside Michael May FA with another 3-0 scoreline. Ode Michael struck in the 24th minute before Alebiosu Segun added a brace in the 31st and 40th minutes, his sharp finishing earning him Man of the Match honors.

Strong Dove Football Academy continued their winning streak, edging Young 11 Football Academy 1-0 thanks to Ajadi Ibrahim’s decisive 20th-minute goal. Saheed Olayinka’s solid display at the back also drew praise, earning him the Man of the Match award.

The biggest shock of the day came when Divinely Blessed Football Academy stunned Sharp Talent Football Academy with a 3-0 win, their first of the campaign—a result that sent ripples across the league. The action wrapped up with Pure Talents Football Academy defeating Moree Wins Foundation FA 2-0, courtesy of goals from Francis John and Ajaloleru Yesir. Yesir’s energetic performance capped the day as he walked away with the Man of the Match award.

With Week 5 concluded, the Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League is heating up. Several teams are now firmly in the race for a coveted top-four spot, and the competition promises even more excitement when play resumes after the short break leading into Week 6.