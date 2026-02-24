  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

TCN Returns Shiroro-Mando Transmission Line to Service 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced the successful return of the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2 to service, following the completion of repair works.

The line was energised at approximately 8:32pm on February 19, 2026, after TCN engineers concluded extensive technical interventions aimed at ensuring the integrity and operational reliability of the infrastructure. 

The restoration was executed with strict adherence to safety and quality standards, a statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said.

With Line 1 and 2 now operational, both circuits of the Shiroro–Mando 330kV transmission corridor are fully functional, the TCN stressed, noting that the restoration reinforces bulk electricity transmission to Kaduna Electric’s franchise area, enhances network flexibility, and strengthens overall system reliability.

