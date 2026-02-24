Space Research, Devt Critical to Future of Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Says Expert

African countries, including Nigeria, have been told to urgently begin space research and development as this is the future of their sovereignty because “African lay claim to a space they cannot protect or defend.”

According to Dr Emmanuel Ekumen, the CEO of the Telecom Group and Keynote Speaker at the 4th Dr Adigun Ade Abiodun Memorial Lecture, there are lots of issues that have not allowed African states, including Nigeria, to take advantage and benefit from the research and development of infrastructure from outer space .

The 4th edition of the Dr Adigun Ade Abiodun memorial Lecture was organized by the African Space Leadership Institute (ASLI) in collaboration with the Department of Geography of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The Lecture, which was held at the Afe Babalola Centre of the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos, Akoka, on Tuesday, also had in attendance top academicians, researchers, students policymakers and other stakeholders in the field of space study and exploration.

Dr Ekuwem, who lamented Nigeria’s penchant for filling critical positions based on religious, ethnic and gender sentiments, the country, despite her huge population, was going nowhere unless leadership at all levels prioritised appointing qualified round pegs into round holes.

Ekuwem spoke on the topic, “Ensuring Secure, Sustainable, Equitable and Peaceful Futures In Outer Space”.

According to Dr Ekumen, “The issue of awareness on outer space is very low in most African states, Nigeria inclusive. There is no appreciation of it and information on it is hardly available.”

The Speaker also dwelt on both the African and Nigerian space policies, decrying the fact that there was still little or no political will to push significant and positive change at policy and implementation levels, especially among relevant elected and appointed office holders.

On the issue of national space policy which is tagged ‘Agenda 2063’, he specifically mentioned that Nigeria should be self-sufficient in outer space science research and development like China and Taiwan, among others.

He said, “Nigeria must launch its own indigenous satellites. We need to have an orderly African space programme which would be cost effective with a clear purpose for development, monitoring and enforcement in the sector. At the downstream of the space programme, the focus should be on earth observation, positioning, satellite communication and space science astronomy.”

Ekuwem also said that sadly, the areas of development of outer space development in Nigeria had been left without adequate funding.

He even went on to point out that in almost all the universities and institutions of higher learning in the country, there is hardly a specialized department and facility dedicated to the study and research on outer space.

He said, “African universities should have specialised departments and facilities for research dedicated to the study of outer space. We shouid invest in this sector to reap benefits. Self-sufficiency is also another thing that should be encouraged. I studied at the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). We had a vibrant science faculty, engineering department. Same goes with University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Benin and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. By now, if there are investments in the study of outer space in these institutions, we would have launched our own indigenous satellites.”

Speaking earlier at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof. Peter Olufemi Adeniyi said that it is time that African states master the outer space. According to him, the mastery of the outer space is the acme of development that elevates a nation economically.

He said, ” space science is for all professions. It is useful for the farmer, telecommunication induustry, the military and other areas of life.

According to him, outer space study can help to develop the African continent and create a competitive international partnership. Outer space science is for the common good of humanity.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, ably represented by Prof Adelaja Odukoya on his part, stated in his welcome address, that Unilag, the issue of space science and technology is of utmost concern to the institution.

She said, “Unilag is concerned about this subject matter. It is important to us as an institution and for our students.Outer space is strategic. Look at the outer space, it is a storyline of militarisation, dominance, domination among others. If we are not careful, we have made some mistakes on planet earth, we may repeat it on the issue of outer space too.

“In 1957, there was a treaty on outer space which states that it belongs to all humanity. Several things we do now is based on space technology. Be it in banking, weather monitoring etc, we used technology of outer space where satellites are launched to.

“We must extend sustainability beyond planet earth to the outer space. There must be legal sustainability for outer space. Look at it, there is also injustice in the use of outer space. At the level of African Union (AU) we must benefit from it. Space is about power and interests.

According to Dr Driss Hadani, the Chief of Science, Saudi Space Agency and co-founder, ASLI, while pouring encomiums on the late Dr Abiodun, stated that he was a leader who envisioned the dream of an African built and launched satellite.

Etim Offiong, the Convener of the event, stated that investment in outer space is a venture that can develop the African continent. Also, it can help to create a vibrant international partnership.

He said, “The outer space programme for Africa is a development tool. It would help to create an international partnership. Space technology is very strategic. It would also help in the development of the eco-system. Under it we have the outer space, air space, cyber space and business space.

On his part, the representative of the Chief of Defence Space Agency, Commodore C.A Obika said that, “the subject of the outer space in Africa has been an area that has not gotten the recognition it deserves.

He said, “We at Defence Space Administration (DSA) are mandated to take advantage of the space. Knowledge of the outer space and we are happy to be associated with ASLI. Though, most of what we do are classified but they are policy plans. We are here today to deepen the awareness in this area for the Federal Government to invest more in this field. Programmes of these nature are organized to push, advocate and improve knowledge.

“At the Defence Space Administration, we enhance the opportunity available and also enhance our priority. We urge the government to increase funding for the defence space unit of the Nigerian Navy.”

He said, “Dr Adigun is a leader who spent decades on the development of outer space in Africa. He worked hard to make Africa to have a place in outer space science and technology. He believed that space should be used to serve humanity and also a place where Africa can make a difference.

Dr Ekumen, who also fielded questions from the media after the lecture, stated that outer space technology is a tool to reduce poverty in Africa.

He also pointed out that it can be used to develop the rural areas, to manage resources,reduce poverty and also develop a peaceful, prosperous and an intergrated Africa.

As a conclusion, Dr Ekumen stated that there is a need to identify and encourage success stories of innovations in space science and technology which can be applied to satellite technology.

Also, there has be a time frame, target delivery in specialized centres for space science and technology. And there should also be workshops across Africa for the exchange of ideas.

He also pointed out that development in the outer space sector should have a trust fund that would have a spin off in space and technology.

He said, “There should be an enlightenment of policymakers in governance, public opinion, influencers and molders on the use of space science and technology to leapfrog Africa’s socio-economic development in space science.

He added that Nigerians should copy the Asians who copied the west.

“We should be self sufficient.Taiwan, China, Egypt are all developed because they copied the West,” he said.