Rotary International District 9111 Organises District Team Leadership Seminar

Rotary International District 9111 is set to host its District Team Leadership Seminar (DTLS), a strategic training programme designed for incoming executives who will serve during the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

According to District 9111 Governor-Elect, Bukola Bakare, the seminar will equip incoming officers with a clear understanding of the responsibilities and expectations of their respective roles.

“The incoming officers will be trained on the specifics and expectations of their offices,” she said.

The training, themed “Creating Lasting Impact,” will take place at Festival Hotel from February 27 to 28, 2026.

Bakare noted that the seminar will be attended by District 9111 officers, committee chairmen, and cabinet members.

“We are training the leaders who will manage the district in the 2026–2027 Rotary year,” she added.

She further explained that participants will gain in-depth knowledge of Rotary operations, strengthen professional networks, and develop essential leadership, team-building, and management skills.

The Chairman of the DTLS Committee, Samson Okenyi, stated that participants will receive training in effective communication, action planning, goal setting, and time management.

“This essential training is designed to hone the skills of our new leaders so they can perform effectively and efficiently,” he said, urging district leaders to take the programme seriously. He added that the knowledge gained will also benefit participants in other areas of their lives, including business management, marriage, and personal finance.

