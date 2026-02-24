Operation AWKWARD: Recalibrating Harbour Security Architecture and Defence Strategy

To recalibrate strategy, tactics, techniques and procedures in the defence of Nigeria’s maritime domain, the Western Naval Command (WNC) recently held Operation AWKWARD 2026, a harbour defence exercise aimed at boosting operational readiness. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes thatexercises of such nature enable the navy to identify operational gaps and address them proactively during periods of relative calm, which in turn strengthens its capacity to respond effectively in times of crisis

As maritime threats grow increasingly complex and asymmetric, the Nigerian Navy (NN) continues to fine-tune its operational posture to safeguard critical national assets.

In line with this objective, the Western Naval Command (WNC) recently held Operation AWKWARD 2026, a harbour defence exercise designed to test operational readiness, strengthen harbour security architecture and recalibrate strategy, tactics, techniques and procedures for the defence of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The exercise was flagged off onboard Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA in Apapa, Lagos, by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Abubakar Mustapha, who described the operation as a critical platform for assessing the preparedness of men and equipment under realistic conditions.

Testing Readiness and Recalibrating Strategy

According to Rear Admiral Mustapha, Operation AWKWARD aligns with the mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas “to deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and collaborating effectively with other agencies in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty”.

Noting that such exercises enable the navy to identify operational gaps and address them proactively, he added that “gaps identified would help us recalibrate our strategy, tactics, techniques, and procedure so that we are better able to defend our maritime space”.

Professionalism and International Recognition

On the other hand, the FOC noted that the Nigerian Navy’s professionalism has continued to attract the interest of partner nations. “If you observed, most partner countries want to come to Nigeria to train with the Nigerian Navy because of the high level of professionalism displayed by our Navy. This also attests to the recent ranking of our Navy as top 22 in the world.”

He added:“Most countries want to train with us, want to train with our special forces. So this exercise gives the opportunity for our men to be more proficient in their equipment and also in their seamanship.”

Securing the Harbour and Supporting Economic Activities

Rear Admiral Mustapha explained that although Operation AWKWARD is essentially a harbour defence exercise, its impact extends beyond military preparedness.

“This overall helps in stabilising the maritime space for economic activities to thrive. It is essentially harbour defence exercise, but most of the drills can be applied at sea.”

Clarifying the scope, he said:“So we’re not going beyond the harbour, but we’re going along the channels and along most of the terminals because the harbour encompasses both the Navy base and the entire maritime assets, MP, and all the infrastructure along the channel.”

He further disclosed that the exercise would run along critical navigation points. Thus, it extended to the fairway buoy and they were back within the next two days. This was after boats were launched by all vessels with boats from units under command like Tarkwa Bay and Badagry, who met the boats midway for the exercises.

Strengthening Harbour Defence Architecture

Earlier, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said the exercise underscored the command’s emphasis on readiness and harbour defence.

He said: “The flag off underscores the importance the command places on operational readiness, harbour defence, and the continuous professional development of our personnel.”

According to him, the exercise was designed to test systems and personnel under realistic conditions, adding that while testing their collective readiness, it also reinforced the security architecture of their harbour and adjoining waters.

He added:“In an increasingly complex maritime environment, threats to ships, installations, and personnel demand vigilance, discipline, and swift response. Exercises of this nature provide a platform to rehearse procedures, validate communication channels, and ensure that every unit and individual understands their role in safeguarding our assets and maintaining operational superiority within our Area of Responsibility.

“Rigorous training, realistic drills, and continuous evaluation during periods of relative calm strengthen our capacity to respond effectively in times of crisis. Our commitment to preparedness today directly translates into the preservation of lives, equipment, and mission success tomorrow.”