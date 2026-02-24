Oil Rich Eba Island: Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Solicits FG’s Urgent Intervention to Avert Crisis

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Oil and Gas, Hon. Samson Obazuaye, has urged the Federal Government to tackle the boundary crisis between Ondo and Ogun States over the oil rich Eba Island.

He said the appeal became necessary to avoid causing unavoidable unrest between the Ilaje people of Ondo State, boundary community with Ogun State, as well as the Ondo and Ogun State Governments.

Tensions have recently escalated between Ogun and Ondo States over the ownership of Eba Island, an oil-rich territory in the South-west

Obazuaye said that the statement credited to Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, regarding the geographical location of Eba Island, was totally untrue.

The governor’s aide stated that he aligned with the Amapetu of Mahinland and the member representing Ilaje Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo, regarding the ownership of Eba Island, stressing that the oil rich island is historically, geographically and administratively part of Ilaje land in Ondo State.

Obazuaye, who recently undertook working visit to Eba Island, asserted that Akinmade’s claim was a misrepresentation of the island’s territorial identity, inaccurate and capable of causing avoidable unrest between the Ilaje people of Ondo State, boundary community in Ogun State as well as the two state governments.

While appealing to President Bola Tinubu to ensure that all boundary matters are addressed through constitutionally recognized mechanisms, the governor’s aide emphasized that the recent reports of oil discovery and emerging claims regarding state ownership does not change the territorial status of Eba Island.

He commended Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo for sponsoring a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives to clarify ownership of Eba Island, noting: “Eba Island is historically and administratively part of Ilaje land in Ondo State.

“The Island is inhabited by Ilaje people and has long been administered through the recognized traditional and community structures of Atijere.

“The Ilaje community, under the traditional authority of the Amapetu of Mahin, the paramount ruler of Mahinland and the Molokun of Atijere constitutes the legitimate indigenous custodians of the island,” he said.

These institutions, Obazuaye maintained, represent the established traditional governance framework through which access, engagement and community consent must be obtained for any exploration or production activities.

“We welcome responsible investment and commend the Federal Government’s efforts to expand national oil production in line with economic development objectives. We also express our readiness to cooperate with duly authorized exploration companies operating within Eba Island.

“Engagement without recognition of established traditional and community leadership structures risks avoidable tension and disorder.

“The Ilaje people remain committed to peace, lawful engagement, and constructive partnership with government and investors. We trust that all stakeholders will act with prudence, respect for history and adherence to established legal frameworks,” he added.