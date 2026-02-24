Obi Flags UTME Registration Challenges in Anambra

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election has expressed concerns regarding the difficulties encountered by candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement shared via his X handle on Monday, the former Anambra governor decried the hardship experienced by students at the Amawbia office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, describing the situation as a repeat of last year’s challenges.

“Last year, concerns were raised about the hardship students faced at various centres across the country, particularly at the Amawbia, Anambra State, office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, following the proscription of several CBT centres over alleged infractions.

“The expectation was that corrective measures would follow. Sadly, as I passed there again last Friday, I met the same crowd and confusion. Upon further inquiry, I was informed that similar situations exist in some other states across Nigeria,” he said.

Obi noted that while authorities may have valid reasons for sanctioning CBT centres, a more balanced approach should be considered to prevent students from suffering.

“While authorities may have valid reasons for sanctioning centres, a more balanced and humane approach is possible. Centres under investigation could be allowed to continue offering limited services under strict monitoring to prevent further lapses.

“If it is difficult to approve new centres quickly, the authorities could still make temporary use of previously approved centres under close supervision to ease the pressure on state offices,” he stated.

With the registration deadline fast approaching on February 26, Obi emphasised the dire consequences for candidates, particularly those from remote rural areas.

“With registration ending on the 26th, the consequences are serious. Many candidates travel from distant villages, some even sleeping in Awka to secure access.

“If nothing urgent is done, some will miss the examination — not for lack of preparation, but because the system failed them,” Obi said.

He added that students should not suffer for systemic shortcomings.

Obi’s statement comes amid reports of registration challenges nationwide for the 2026 UTME, even as JAMB said over a million candidates have already signed up.

The board had previously advised early applications and warned against technical pitfalls like biometric issues and late deadlines.