MFM Ajah Mega Axis Trains Pastor, Workers, Members

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Ajah Mega Axis, has held a capacity building retreat and impartation service, with the theme” Excellence in Ministry” to empower pastors, ministers and workers in a bid to unlock their true potential.

The workers’ capacity building retreat, which was characterised by intensive prayers, vibrant worship sessions, and impactful teachings was aimed at strengthening ministerial effectiveness, enhancing departmental coordination, and advancing church growth initiatives across the axis.

The programme included: House fellowship leadership training; evangelism and church growth training, training on how to nuture children and teens to become purpose driven as well as solution to the society and the world at large.

It also had specialised worker orientations, focus on equipping volunteers, improving service delivery, and fostering church growth

The training, which was well attended by pastors, ministers, workers including overseers, departments and groups across the axis, attracted facilitators from the international headquarters of the church.

According to the Mega Regional Overseer, Ajah Mega Axis, Pastor Irabor Enojiasun, the the training was specifically to enhance spiritual growth, leadership skills, and operational efficiency of ministers and workers alike.

Pastor Enojiasun, thanked the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya and his wife Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, for their impactful leadership and passion in ensuring that every one that passes through MFM is not only saved but also developed spiritually and physically through different seminars and trainigs to become agent of transformation.

According to the MRO objectives of the training included strengthening workers’ spiritual capacity and leadership effectiveness, to reinforce evangelism as the core mandate of the Church, to enhance accountability and stewardship across departments, to Improve operational efficiency and ministry coordination as well as to promote unity and sustainable church growth.

Across the sessions, facilitators addressed both spiritual and operational strategies aimed at: improving membership growth and retention, strengthening accountability and stewardship, enhancing outreach effectiveness, standardising operational procedures as well as promoting unity across ministries.

On their part, giving an in depth explanation on the retreat, Pastor Gideon Sonde, Chairman Council of Regions, MFM Mega axis, who spoke on behalf of all overseers, Pastor Ben Oginni, the Program Coordinator, Pastor Olufunmilayo Ojo, the Mega Regional Administrator, and Daddy Ambrose Ogboru emphasised that the retreat was premised on reviving individuals, the church and repositioning it for greater relevance.

They all emphasised that the conference was for participants to have a transformative encounter with God, and admonished participants to be faithful stewards protecting and defending the faith while also investing in the Kingdom to bring forth godly fruits.

Speaking on the importance of the great commission, Evangelism and Church Growth, the Head of Evangelism, MFM Worldwide, Pastor Bola Aruna, stressed that soul winning remains the primary assignment of every believer, buttressing this from the Holy Bible in Luke 19:10.

He maintained that any believer that does not engage in God’s command by winning souls for God’s kingdom is barren spiritually irrespective of the church position or title such holds.

He urged participants, believers in general to intensify evangelical outreaches as individuals and as a church, which he described is the heart beat of God.

The Director of Administration, Pastor Temitope Olawale, on his part, charged participants to be solution driven, humble, discipline , with integrity, passionate about providing solutions where ever they found themselves.

“ We are training our workers, members in MFM to be Solution Oriented, driven,” he said.

Speaking on the passion and vision of the church in developing and nuturing purposeful children and teenagers that will be solutions to challenges bedeviling the country and world at large, both Pastor (Mrs.) Oludaunsi Grace and Pastor Mrs. Esther Akila explained precepts in training, discipline, mentoring and nurturing both children and teenagers spiritually using the scriptures with the help of the Holy Spirit to discover their God-given purposes, be agents of transformation with truth and integrity, as well as fulfil destinies amidst the perverse world.

In the same vein, Pastor Abayomi Gabriel, in charge of MFM House Fellowship Monitoring Committee, explained the importance of every bonafide member of MFM to belong to a House Fellowship, which he described as the bedrock and major catalyst for sustainable church growth. Using Acts of the Apostles 2:42–47, Abayomi enjoined members to make their homes available for fellowship meetings, which he likening to hosting the Ark of the Covenant.

He reiterated that active membership in a House Fellowship is fundamental to being fully integrated into the church community. Additionally, he noted that every intending pastor within MFM is expected to have served as a House Fellowship Leader.

Similarly, Head Usher, MFM worldwide Pastor (Mrs.) Bisi Adesanya,

drawing from First Epistle to the Corinthians 12:28, highlighted the critical role of ushers as part of the Ministry of Helps. She emphasised that ushers serve as the first point of contact in the church and function as ambassadors of Christ and the ministry. Ushers were encouraged to radiate love, maintain high hospitality standards, and always remain security-conscious at all times.

While, Pastor Tobi Popoola, represented by Pastor Adebowale referencing First Epistle to Timothy 4:12–16, outlined the Youth Church as a ministry arm dedicated to addressing the spiritual, physical, psychological, marital, and financial needs of young people.

He stressed that MFM youth churches across the world have constantly been raising God-fearing purposeful young men and women , that are channeling their youthful energy toward purposeful living and kingdom advancement.

The MFM Facility Manager,Olalekan Olayemi, on his part,

addressed the importance of maintaining church facilities to ensure safety, orderliness, and a conducive worship environment.

Pastor Mrs Esther Adebayo, who spoke on financial accountability reinforced the importance of financial transparency, proper documentation, stewardship integrity, and adherence to established financial procedures within the ministry.

The climax of the conference was the impartation and fire baptism service where

Pastor Emmanuel Oladimeji, Senior Pastor, MFM International Headquarters Youth Church, led participants through a powerful service and prayer session, marked by fervent intercession, spiritual renewal, and a fresh impartation of grace for effective service.

Participants described the conference as exceptionally impactful spiritual programme which will not only foster spiritual growth, empowerment, and renewed commitment to kingdom advancement but also make them agent of transformation in their families and societies at large.