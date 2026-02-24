  • Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

MFM Ajah Mega Axis Trains Pastor, Workers, Members

Nigeria | 18 minutes ago

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM),  Ajah  Mega Axis, has held a capacity  building  retreat and impartation  service, with the theme” Excellence in Ministry”  to empower pastors, ministers and workers in a bid to unlock their true potential.

The workers’ capacity building retreat, which was characterised by intensive prayers, vibrant worship sessions, and impactful teachings  was aimed at strengthening ministerial effectiveness, enhancing departmental coordination, and advancing church growth initiatives across the axis.

The programme included: House fellowship leadership training; evangelism and church  growth training,  training on how to nuture children and teens to become purpose driven as well as  solution to the society and  the world at large.

It  also had  specialised worker orientations, focus on equipping volunteers, improving service delivery, and fostering church growth

The   training,  which was well attended by  pastors, ministers,  workers  including overseers, departments and groups across the axis, attracted facilitators from the international headquarters of the church.

 According to the Mega Regional Overseer,  Ajah Mega Axis,  Pastor Irabor Enojiasun, the  the training  was specifically  to  enhance spiritual growth, leadership skills, and operational efficiency of ministers and  workers alike.

Pastor Enojiasun,  thanked the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya and his wife Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, for their impactful leadership  and passion in ensuring that every one that passes through MFM is not only saved but also developed spiritually and physically through different seminars and trainigs to become agent of transformation.  

According to the MRO objectives of the training included strengthening workers’ spiritual capacity and leadership effectiveness, to reinforce evangelism as the core mandate of the Church, to enhance accountability and stewardship across departments,  to Improve operational efficiency and ministry coordination as well as  to promote unity and sustainable church growth.

Across the sessions, facilitators addressed both spiritual and operational strategies aimed at: improving membership growth and retention, strengthening accountability and stewardship, enhancing outreach effectiveness, standardising operational procedures as well as promoting unity across ministries.

On their part, giving  an in depth explanation on the retreat, Pastor Gideon Sonde, Chairman Council of Regions,  MFM Mega axis,  who spoke on behalf of all overseers,   Pastor Ben Oginni, the Program Coordinator, Pastor Olufunmilayo Ojo, the Mega Regional Administrator, and Daddy Ambrose Ogboru emphasised  that the retreat  was  premised on reviving individuals, the church and repositioning it for greater relevance. 

They all emphasised that the conference  was for participants to have a transformative encounter with God, and  admonished  participants to be faithful stewards protecting and defending the faith while also investing in the Kingdom to bring forth godly fruits.

Speaking on  the importance of the great commission,  Evangelism  and Church Growth,  the Head of Evangelism,  MFM Worldwide,  Pastor Bola Aruna, stressed  that soul winning remains the primary assignment of every believer, buttressing this from the Holy Bible  in Luke 19:10.

He  maintained  that any  believer  that  does not engage in God’s  command by winning  souls for God’s  kingdom is barren spiritually  irrespective of the church position or title such holds.

He urged participants, believers in general  to intensify  evangelical outreaches as individuals and as a church, which he described is the heart beat of God.

The  Director of Administration,  Pastor Temitope Olawale, on his part,  charged  participants  to be   solution driven, humble, discipline , with integrity, passionate about providing  solutions  where ever they found  themselves. 

“ We are training our workers, members in MFM to be Solution Oriented, driven,”  he said. 

Speaking on the passion and vision  of the church  in developing and nuturing purposeful   children  and teenagers  that will be solutions to challenges  bedeviling  the country and world at large, both Pastor  (Mrs.) Oludaunsi Grace and  Pastor Mrs. Esther Akila  explained precepts in  training,  discipline, mentoring and nurturing both children and teenagers spiritually using the scriptures  with the help of the Holy Spirit to discover  their God-given purposes,  be agents of transformation  with truth and integrity,  as well as fulfil destinies amidst the perverse world. 

In the same vein,  Pastor Abayomi Gabriel, in charge of MFM House Fellowship Monitoring Committee,  explained the importance  of every  bonafide member of MFM to belong to a  House Fellowship, which he described as the bedrock and major catalyst for sustainable church growth. Using  Acts of the Apostles 2:42–47,  Abayomi enjoined members  to make their homes available for fellowship meetings, which he  likening to hosting the Ark of the Covenant.

 He reiterated that active membership in a House Fellowship is fundamental to being fully integrated into the church community. Additionally, he noted that every intending pastor within MFM is expected to have served as a House Fellowship Leader.

 Members were encouraged to make their homes available for fellowship meetings, likening it to hosting the Ark of the Covenant.

Similarly,   Head  Usher, MFM worldwide  Pastor (Mrs.) Bisi Adesanya,

drawing from First Epistle to the Corinthians 12:28, highlighted the critical role of ushers as part of the Ministry of Helps. She emphasised that ushers serve as the first point of contact in the church and function as ambassadors of Christ and the ministry. Ushers were encouraged to radiate love, maintain high hospitality standards, and always remain security-conscious at all times.

While, Pastor Tobi Popoola, represented by Pastor Adebowale referencing First Epistle to Timothy 4:12–16,  outlined the Youth Church as a ministry arm dedicated to addressing the spiritual, physical, psychological, marital, and financial needs of young people. 

He stressed  that  MFM youth churches across  the world  have  constantly  been   raising God-fearing  purposeful young men and women ,  that are  channeling their  youthful energy toward purposeful living and kingdom advancement.

The MFM  Facility Manager,Olalekan Olayemi, on his part, 

 addressed the importance of maintaining church facilities to ensure safety, orderliness, and a conducive worship environment. 

 Pastor Mrs Esther Adebayo,  who spoke on financial accountability reinforced the importance of financial transparency, proper documentation, stewardship integrity, and adherence to established financial procedures within the ministry.

The climax of the conference was the impartation and fire baptism service where 

Pastor Emmanuel Oladimeji, Senior Pastor, MFM International Headquarters Youth Church, led participants through a powerful service and prayer session,  marked by fervent intercession, spiritual renewal, and a fresh impartation of grace for effective service.

Participants described the conference as exceptionally  impactful  spiritual programme which  will not only foster spiritual growth, empowerment, and renewed commitment to kingdom advancement but also make them agent of transformation in their families and societies at large.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.