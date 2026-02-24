Just In: Gunshots at Venue of Peter Obi’s ADC Event in Benin

*Aide says he’s safe

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There were gunshots at the venue of a party event attended by Presidential hopeful and Chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, in Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Obi was in Benin for a party function when hoodlums invaded the venue and started shooting sporadically.

His media aide, Mr Val Obienyem, who revealed this, alleged the hoodlums targeted Obi, who was immediately whisked to safety.

A short statement he circulated said: “At an ADC event today, hoodlums invaded the venue and began shooting. They specifically chased the vehicle carrying Mr. Peter Obi to Chief John Onyegun’s house and continued their attack.

“This happened a few minutes ago. The situation remains chaotic, and those nearby are trying to ascertain whether Mr. Obi was wounded.”

He however updated journalists later, confirming that Peter Obi was safe, as he escaped unharmed. He called for calm.