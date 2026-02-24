Housing Ministry Holds Seminar on Data Protection

In line with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), an awareness seminar on annual data protection and compliance audit has been organised for the Directors of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The NDPA 2023, a statement from the ministry said, represents a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s digital governance framework. It establishes clear obligations for all public and private institutions to safeguard personal data, promote accountability, and strengthen trust in the digital ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, urged staff to imbibe a strong culture of data accountability in order to build and sustain public trust by safeguarding information entrusted to them.

While reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to full compliance with the NDPA, he described data protection as both a legal and moral obligation, emphasising that as a ministry responsible for delivering housing solutions and driving urban development nationwide, it manages a significant volume of sensitive information that must be handled with utmost responsibility.

He noted that the seminar underscores the fact that data protection goes beyond regulatory compliance to fostering a culture of accountability, discipline, and professionalism in the collection, processing, storage, and sharing of data. He explained that even a single lapse in data management could have serious consequences for the institution and the citizens it serves.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Dr. Marcus Amionoleme, stated that data protection is essential to safeguarding the dignity, privacy, and trust of Nigerians served by the Ministry.

He stressed that as custodians of the Ministry’s ICT systems, the department must ensure that every unit aligns with established data protection standards.