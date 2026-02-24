  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Housing Ministry Holds Seminar on Data Protection

Business | 7 seconds ago

In line with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), an awareness seminar on annual data protection and compliance audit has been organised for the Directors of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. 

The NDPA 2023, a statement from the ministry said, represents a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s digital governance framework. It establishes clear obligations for all public and private institutions to safeguard personal data, promote accountability, and strengthen trust in the digital ecosystem. 

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore,  urged staff  to imbibe a strong culture of data accountability in order to build and sustain public trust by safeguarding information entrusted to them.

While reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to full compliance with the NDPA, he described data protection as both a legal and moral obligation, emphasising that as a ministry responsible for delivering housing solutions and driving urban development nationwide, it manages a significant volume of sensitive information that must be handled with utmost responsibility.

He noted that the seminar underscores the fact that data protection goes beyond regulatory compliance to fostering a culture of accountability, discipline, and professionalism in the collection, processing, storage, and sharing of data. He explained that even a single lapse in data management could have serious consequences for the institution and the citizens it serves.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Dr. Marcus Amionoleme, stated that data protection is essential to safeguarding the dignity, privacy, and trust of Nigerians served by the Ministry. 

He stressed that as custodians of the Ministry’s ICT systems, the department must ensure that every unit aligns with established data protection standards.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.