Foundation, World Bank Train Over 90 Lagos Students in AI, Digital Skills

Funmi Ogundare

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF), the corporate social responsibility ( CSR) arm of the SIFAX Group, in partnership with the World Bank, has trained over 90 students of State Senior Secondary School, Oyewole, Agege, Lagos State, in computer literacy, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initiative, implemented under the foundation’s ongoing community connections campaign projects, is designed to equip students with practical technology skills that will enhance their academic performance, improve employability and encourage self-reliance.

Participants were drawn from different classes in the school, with the expectation that they would cascade the knowledge gained to their peers.

Speaking on the programme, the Executive Coordinator of the foundation, Mrs. Foluke Ademokun, noted that the training forms part of sustained efforts to bridge the nation’s youth unemployment and skills gap.

According to her, “The intervention is expected to deliver wider community impact as beneficiaries apply their new skills to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to economic development.”

Responding on behalf of the school, the Vice-Principal, Mrs. Sherifat Ajala, commended the foundation for the initiative and the quality of the facilitators.

“On behalf of the school management and the students, I sincerely thank the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation and their sponsor, the SIFAX Group, for the positive impact on our students. May the Almighty continue to bless you,” she said.

Two students, Innocent Goodluck and Faith Moses, who were recognised for outstanding class participation, also expressed appreciation to the foundation and its partners for the opportunity to acquire future-ready skills.

The programme witnessed the donation of a projector, laptop and projector screen to the school by the foundation to support continued digital learning.

Other beneficiaries of similar empowerment programmes include Community Grammar School, Zion Pepe, Ondo State: Osolu Senior Secondary School, Badagry; Pobuna Senior Grammar School, Epe; Baptist Model College, Ile Epo: Ijaiye-Ojokoro Senior High School, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Unity Senior College, Alimosho, bringing the total number of students impacted to nearly 600.