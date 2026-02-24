Fake Air Force Officer Arrested, Handed over to Police After Three-year Fraud Spree in Lagos Markets

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A 27-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi, who allegedly posed as a serving officer of the Nigerian Air Force has been arrested in Lagos following what military authorities say was a three-year scheme targeting traders in major markets across the state.

The suspect was arrested on February 18, 2026, after traders at Ladipo Market raised an alarm over a man dressed in military camouflage who allegedly collected goods and issued fake bank transfer alerts.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Lagos, Commander Patricia Ochei, said the suspect was first restrained by traders before officers from the Ladipo Police Division rescued him from a mob and took him into custody.

She said the military police from NAFRC became involved after the suspect claimed to be a serving personnel of the Nigerian Air Force attached to 055 Camp, Lagos.

Ochei said when verification was carried out by the Air Force, it showed that the suspect was not a personnel and had never served in the Nigerian Air Force.

She said: “He is an impostor who deliberately exploited military identity to gain trust and defraud members of the public. This was his modus operandi before he was arrested.

“Also, our further revealed that the vehicle used by the suspect during the incident was not a military vehicle but one assigned to him for commercial Uber operations. Presently, the vehicle has been recovered and is currently at the Ladipo Police Station.

“Surprisingly, the suspect had previously appeared on security watchlists. Following his arrest, the Provost Officer at 651 Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, contacted NAFRC to confirm that the suspect’s photograph had earlier circulated among security units after similar incidents were reported at Oshodi Market and Alaba International Market.

“Investigations showed that the suspect’s activities spanned more than three years, during which he allegedly defrauded traders at Trade Fair, Ladipo and even Alaba markets, where he used fake transfer alerts.

“At the moment, we have five victims who have come forward to identify him at NAFRC, including an elderly woman who said she lost more than N300,000 to him.”

Admitting that he took the military camouflage from a friend, the suspect said he was introduced to the life of crime last July while plying as a commercial motorcyclist between Iyana-Ipaja and Oshodi.

He said: “I started wearing the camouflage when one Sergeant Samuel gave me the camouflage uniform to join them as security at a party. For that job, I was paid N35,000 only.”

He however could not specify where the said Samuel lived or where he got the special forces uniform and dagger he was found it upon arrest.

Prior to the handover to the police, the suspect, who was confronted by five of the persons he defrauded in the past, however claimed he did not default, rather his network didn’t go through for all the payments.

When asked about the plans to round off the other members of the syndicate, including the said Samuel that allegedly gave him the camouflage, Commander Ochei reiterated the zero tolerance stance of the military on impersonation.

She said: “Investigations are ongoing but note that the Armed Forces will continue to work with the police, stakeholders and even members of the public to identify such impostors and make sure they face the wrath of the law.”