ESUTH Governing Council Chairman, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Resigns 

Uzoma Mba

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has resigned.

In his letter of resignation dated 23 February, 2026, sited by our reporters, addressed to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Visitor to to the University, Sir Ohaa wrote, “I hereby formerly and voluntarily resign my position as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) effective from February 23, 2026.”

He went further to appreciate the opportunity given to him to serve, “It is an honor and privilege to serve the Government and people of Enugu State in this capacity which offered me the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the University. I remain grateful to Your Excellency for this rare opportunity.”

The resignation letter concluded by Sir Ohaa’s reassurance to the governor of his comittment to the advancement of education in Enugu State, “Please, accept the assurances of my highest esteem and continued goodwill toward the advancement of education in Enugu State.”

Sir Ohaa, an experienced public servant, was a former federal permanent secretary in several federal ministries, including Power and Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja, FCTA.