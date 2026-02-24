  • Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

Citing Pressing Family Considerations, Egbetokun Resigns, Tinubu Appoints AIG Tunji Disu as Acting IGP

Nigeria | 27 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, following the submission of his letter citing pressing family considerations.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, disclosed that the president  received Egbetokun’s resignation earlier on Tuesday and expressed his profound appreciation for Egbetokun’s decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation. 

Tinubu acknowledged his dedication, professionalism and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

In view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, the president has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting IGP with immediate effect.

Tinubu expressed confidence that AIG Disu’s experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity will provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period.

In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, the president will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive IGP, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

