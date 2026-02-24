BWSO: Bala Wunti Will Aspire for 2027 APC Guber Ticket

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





It has been declared that Dr. Bala Maijama’a Wunti will aspire for the 2027 gubernatorial ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State in response to the clarion calls on him from different segments of the society.

Dr. Bala Maijama’a Wunti is a Nigerian oil and gas technocrat, and former Managing Director of NAPIMS and PPMC.

The declaration was made on Sunday by the Chief Coordinating Officer of Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), Sha’abdin Danladi Zalanga, while addressing a group of physically challenged people comprising the blind, visually impaired and deaf and dumb.

He stressed that, “There have been calls beckoning on him to declare his interest in having the party ticket and eventually be the next governor of Bauchi State. Well-meaning personalities in Bauchi State have called on him to express interest.”

He added that, “He has listened to the calls and agitations by the people, he has consulted widely and has decided to aspire for the gubernatorial ticket.”

Sha’abdin Danladi Zalanga added that, “His aspiration is not personal, it is not selfish, not self-centred but for the people of Bauchi State, especially people like you, the physically challenged and vulnerable in the society.”

“Bala Maijama’a Wunti wants to ensure that people enjoy dividends of democracy, people feel positive impact of good governance and live standard life,” he added.

The CCO of BWSO stressed that, “He has been assisting people because God gave him the opportunity to do so. He will do more when he gets the mandate to do so as the next Governor of the State.”

He added that, “His focus is on how to make life more bearable for people with special needs, he is not happy seeing people going on the streets begging for alms when they can live a better life with a little support.”

According to him, “You people with special needs are his primary constituency and priority. Therefore, he has directed us to interact with you, feel your impulse and support you during this Holy month of Ramadan.”

Dini Zalanga then called on the people to intensify prayers for Allah to grant him success in his aspirations, stressing that, “With your prayers and support, the set objectives will be achieved.”

He then announced that Bala Maijama’a Wunti, has directed the Support Organisation to give each of them a bag of rice and undisclosed amount of money to enable them navigate the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Leaders of the various groups who spoke differently, commended Bala Maijama’a Wunti for answering the calls on him to aspire for the 2027 gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

They agreed that he is the right person to become the next governor of the state considering his past records of services to the nation and particularly to the people of Bauchi State.

They assured that they are ever ready to work for the support until he secures the party and will vote massively for him in the main election in 2027.