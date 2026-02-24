Bolivia Suspends Recognition of SADR, Restores Ties with Morocco

Bolivia has announced the suspension of its recognition of the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) following a review of its foreign policy.

According to a statement by Morocco’s foreign ministry, the decision followed a phone conversation held on Monday between Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and his counterpart Fernando Aramayo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

“The Plurinational State of Bolivia, acting in full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025) and reaffirming its support for the political process under the UN’s auspices, has undertaken a sovereign reconsideration of its foreign policy.

“Following this review, Bolivia has decided to suspend its diplomatic ties with the entity named the Sahrawi Arab democratic republic (SADR) and to end all official contact with it, pointing out that it is not recognized as a member State of the United Nations Organization,” the statement reads.

The statement added that , “This decision is part of Bolivia’s will to contribute constructively to international efforts aimed at achieving a realistic, pragmatic and lasting political solution, grounded in compromise, in line with the United Nations’ parameters.”

Bolivia’s decision to suspend recognition of the “SADR” has opened a new chapter in relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Latin American country.

According to the statement, the two countries have also agreed to restore diplomatic relations and initiate the required procedures to establish resident diplomatic missions in La Paz and Rabat.

“They further agreed to develop a structured bilateral roadmap aimed at deepening political dialogue, promoting trade and investment, and enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food security, fertilizers, security matters, and technical fields of shared priority,” the statement added.

This decision to withdraw its recognition of SADR has added Bolivia to a growing number of countries that are withdrawing recognition of the Polisario’s entity and instead supporting the UN-led political process.

In addition, a number of countries have recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces in Western Sahara and supported the country’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and realistic solution to the dispute.

To date, more than 20 countries have opened consulates in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, while over 110 UN member states have expressed support for the Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible basis for a lasting political settlement.

The latest milestone came with the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 in October 2025, which reaffirmed support for a realistic, pragmatic, and durable political solution based on compromise, and reiterated the centrality of the UN-led political process in resolving the regional dispute.