APC Extends Dates For Purchase, Submission of Forms For Zonal Congress, National Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the dates for the purchase and submission of forms for the upcoming zonal congress and national convention.

The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Tuesday, said the purchase and submission of forms would now be held from March 12, 2026 to March 23, 2026.

He noted: “The party wishes to clarify that this adjustment does not affect the previously scheduled dates for the conduct of the zonal congress and the national convention.

“The zonal congress will hold on March 25, 2026, while the national convention will take place from March 26 to March 27, 2026, as earlier announced.”

Morka also announced a change in venue for the South-south zonal congress now scheduled to be held in Asaba, Delta State.

He added that official notice of these changes in the schedule of activities has been duly given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.