10 Killed in Fresh Attacks on Plateau Communities, Tensions Rises in Barkin Ladi, Riyom

. Four traders feared killed in Ambush on way to Pankshin

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following coordinated night attacks on two communities in Plateau State, heightening fears of renewed violence in the troubled region.

The assaults, which occurred on Sunday between 7:30p.m and 9:00p.m, targeted Ratatis and Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as Jol community in neighbouring Riyom Local Government Area. Local leaders said the incidents were carried out by armed groups who struck almost simultaneously.

Initial reports from the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) indicated that seven persons were killed in Ratatis, Dorowa Babuje, with three others sustaining serious injuries. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while details of the attack remained sketchy.

Further updates yesterday morning revealed a broader scale of violence. The National President of BYM, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, stated that nine people were killed in Dorowa Babuje and one in Jol during the separate attacks.

According to Dalyop, the attackers who invaded Jol arrived on motorcycles from the Manga axis, despite earlier warnings to security agencies about suspicious movements in the area. He noted that personnel of Operation Rainbow were already deployed and succeeded in repelling the attackers, preventing higher casualties.

In Dorowa Babuje, Dalyop said the assailants emerged from the Jong‑Wereh area, where they were believed to have been camping. He commended the swift response of the military, saying their intervention prevented further losses of lives.

The latest killings add to a pattern of recurring violence in Riyom and Barkin Ladi, areas that have witnessed repeated night raids, ambushes, and displacement of farming communities. Local leaders say the persistence of attacks along known routes underscores the need for stronger surveillance and proactive security measures.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State chapter, has issued a separate statement alleging retaliatory attacks on its members. The group claimed that two teenage herders—18‑year‑old Muhammad Sani and 17‑year‑old Furuk Bilyaminu—were killed on Saturday around Jol village, less than 48 hours after three herders were reportedly ambushed along the Dorowa–Jong road.

MACBAN said the incident was carried out by what it described as “Berom militants,” adding that body of one of the victims remained missing. The association also reported the killing of three cattle during the attack.

State chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said the matter had been reported to security agencies, including the DSS, Police, and Operation Enduring Peace. He urged members to remain calm and law‑abiding while calling on government authorities to ensure protection for pastoral communities.

Residents of the affected areas remain tense as families mourn their dead and community leaders renew calls for sustained security presence and long‑term peace-building efforts.

Security agencies and government officials are yet to respond on the attacks and killings in the communities.

Meanwhile, no fewer than four traders were feared killed yesterday after suspected hoodlums ambushed a group of six shoe sellers travelling from the Gangare area of Jos to Pankshin Local Government Area for business.

The attack occurred before the traders reached Mangu Hale in Mangu Local Government Area, where the assailants reportedly intercepted them at gunpoint.

The incident immediately heightened tension across parts of Jos, prompting the deployment of security personnel to forestall unrest and maintain order.

Confirming the development, Suleiman Abubakar, an official of the Traders and Marketers Association, Jos Main Market branch, said the victims were attacked while on their way to the weekly market.

“Four out of the six traders from Gangare, Jos, going to Pankshin were attacked and killed. Two of them escaped, and we have spoken with them,” Abubakar said.

The news of the killings triggered anxiety within the Gangare community, with residents expressing fear of possible reprisals. Security operatives have since been stationed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Government sources disclosed that authorities intervened to prevent the corpses from being transported back to Jos for burial, citing concerns that such movement could inflame tensions in the city. The victims were subsequently buried in Barkin Ladi in accordance with Islamic rites.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official statement on the attack, but investigations are said to be ongoing.