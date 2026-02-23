Young Innovators Win Big at Maiden Enugu Campus Hackathon

.Gov Mbah intensifies push for productivity-led economy

Youth innovators at the weekend won big at the maiden edition of the state backed Enugu Campus Hackathon competition.

The Campus Hackathon is an innovation platform to consolidate the state’s place as a rising hub for youth-led digital enterprise and venture creation in line with the Enugu State Digital Transformation Strategy.

An elated Enugu Governor, Dr Peter Mbah who witnessed the grand finale described the campus hackathon as part of his administration’s bold innovation drives to move the state from a consumption-driven economy to a productivity-led economy.

Speaking during the grand finale, which held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, Mbah described the youths as the heartbeat of knowledge-driven and digital economy.

In the main category of the hackathon, which was delivered in collaboration with Genesys Tech Hub, The Garage, and Capitis Global Ventures, Growdex, an AI-powered advertising automation platform that enables creators and businesses to create, publish, and optimize ads across multiple channels from a single dashboard, won the star prize of $5,000 in investment grant.

Zaddy Express, a tech-enabled logistics and on-demand delivery platform delivering fast, reliable, last-mile solutions for individuals and businesses, came second and won $3,500 investment grant.

Linia Finance, a fintech platform providing accessible, data-driven credit and financial tools to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, and underserved individuals came third and got US$2,500 investment grant.

In the DeepTech category powered by the African DeepTech Foundation, Ambu Gynacare, a health-tech startup developing biodegradable sanitary pads made from banana fibers to combat menstrual poverty and reduce plastic waste emerged winner, taking home the sum of US$2,500 in investment grant.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy and MSMEs, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the winners will in addition to the cash grants, undergo a six-month post-hackathon incubation programme with Genesys Tech Hub, valued at over US$10,000, where they are to gain structured mentorship, product refinement, investor readiness, and scaling support.

Chilo-Offiah, who doubles as the Director-General of the Enugu State SME Centre, said the focus of the hackathon on universities was deliberate.

“This is an incubation programme that goes to the heart of the startup ecosystem, which is our universities. That is where innovation starts,” he said

He explained that the top 10 teams emerged for the finale after campus rounds and a 10-day intensive boot camp.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah said the Enugu Campus Hackathon was designed to identify and accelerate high-potential technology talents across tertiary institutions in the state.

He added that Hackathon reflects his administration’s deliberate strategy to build a modern, innovation-driven economy anchored on enterprise, technology and private-sector growth.

The governor , who was represented by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, stressed that the administration’s guiding philosophy “is a clear shift from consumption to productivity.”

“Enugu State must move from a consumption-driven structure to a productivity-led economy powered by enterprise, technology and a vibrant private sector. Today, we are not merely providing a platform for competition.

“We are architecting systems and institutional frameworks designed to unlock the vast potential of our youth. Our mission is to build a modern economy capable of competing on the global stage,” he stated.

Mbah described the initiative as part of a broader investment in what he termed “intellectual infrastructure.”

“We are redesigning our educational system to produce problem-solvers rather than mere certificate holders. By modernising our curriculum and enabling technology-driven learning, we are preparing our young people for the demands of the future global workplace. This is what we call intellectual infrastructure,” he said.