Unilever Nigeria Upgrades Facilities at Ogun State Primary School

Unilever Nigeria, one of the country’s longest‑standing manufacturing companies, has shown its commitment to improving livelihoods and community development through a renovation project carried out in partnership with GEP at Local Government Primary School, Elero‑Igbesa, Ogun State.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Unilever Nigeria, in partnership with GEP, handed over newly renovated classroom blocks, upgraded sanitation facilities with modern toilets, and introduced sustainable energy solutions through solar panels. To make learning more comfortable and inspiring for the pupils, the classrooms were also furnished and ventilated, creating brighter spaces where children can focus, grow, and thrive.

This initiative reflects Unilever Nigeria’s commit-ment to nurturing the next generation by investing in sustainable solutions that directly benefit young learners. By creating safer classrooms, providing clean sanitation, and introducing renewable energy, the company is helping children in Elero‑Igbesa, Ogun State, learn in an environment that supports their future potential.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, expressed the government’s delight at the intervention, noting that it aligns with the State’s agenda for school infrastructure renewal. He encouraged other corporate organisations to follow Unilever’s example.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, explained that the project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong employment opportunities, as well as with the Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda.

He said: “Every child has earned the right to quality education. And beyond the four walls of the classrooms, we must ensure that our children are equipped with an enabling environment that helps them to concentrate, learn, and dream. This project is part of our sustainability agenda to improve lives and empower future generations.” he said.

According to Adeniyi, upgrading sanitation facilities, constructing new toilets, and incorporating sustainable solutions through the addition of solar panels and proper ventilation of the classrooms are geared towards contributing to the improvement of education and supporting the government’s push for a safe, healthy, and conducive learning space that enhances pupils’ attendance, concentration, and academic performance.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, Oloja-Ekun of Igbesaland, Ado-Odo Local Government, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Azeez Akinde, commended Unilever Nigeria Plc for the infrastructural intervention, which he noted reflects the company’s impact in the community and its deep understanding of the role education plays in shaping a thriving society.

“Your intervention has not only improved the physical infrastructure, but it has also strengthened the spirit of hope, unity, and pride within our community. By creating a safer and more conducive learning environment, you have empowered our children, reassured our parents, and we have found the value of collective responsibility in community development,” Akinde said.

In their comments, Head of Communications, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Unilever Nigeria Plc, Zainab Obagun and Procurement Manager at GEP, Tamara Vanndenbor, shared that the project was inspired by a simple but powerful goal; to give children a safer, cleaner, and more inspiring place to learn. They emphasized that when classrooms are welcoming and well‑equipped, pupils feel more motivated, concentrate better, and thrive both academically and socially.

The Headmistress, Mrs. Yemisi Olugbile, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Unilever Nigeria, noting that the improved facilities will boost pupils’ performance and inspire confidence among parents.