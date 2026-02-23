  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Tinubu Rejoices With Founder of Zinox Group, Stanley Ekeh at 70

.Describes him as one of nation’s pioneering innovators in information technology

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, Mr Leonard Stanley Ekeh as he clocked 70 on February 22, 2026.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated with the accomplished entrepreneur on his Platinum Jubilee, describing him as one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.

Tinubu recalled the launch in 2001 of Zinox Technologies Limited to manufacture computers and accessories; a groundbreaking moment for indigenous technology production.

The President acknowledged Mr Ekeh’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s manufacturing and information technology ecosystem and commends him for being a pace-setter and dynamic industrialist.

He also commended the entrepreneur for his commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

Tinubu wished him good health and more years of groundbreaking accomplishments.

