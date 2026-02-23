Telcos Highlight Key Structural Challenges, Assures NCC

Emma Okonji

Telecoms operators under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, (ALTON), has highlighted key structural challenges militating against telecoms operations in the country, and has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to address the challenges to enable them serve the country better.

The operators also assured the Chairman, NCC Board of Commissioners, Dr. Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe, of their determination to boost service quality and strengthen connectivity across networks, as well as their resolve to support education and ensure that no one is left behind, through the deployment of internet connectivity to enhance educational websites for research and development.

Telcos gave the assurance in Lagos, while presenting their key challenges during a courtesy visit to NCC chairman at the NCC’s Lagos Zonal Office, led by the Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo.

During the visit, Adebayo listed the key structural challenges to include: Fibre cuts by government road contractors, multiple regulations, and multiple taxation. According to Adebayo, the daily fibre cuts, often caused by federal and state road construction contractors, are creating enormous economic losses, such as nationwide service disruptions, destruction of critical digital infrastructure, loss of assets without compensation, and banking, education, and security interruptions. He therefore suggested the urgent need for a structured pre-construction fibre mapping and mandatory coordination framework to address the issues with fibre cuts.

Responding, Olorunnimbe, welcomed the telco’s visit and passionately requested telecoms operators of more investments in the creative industry, greater support for educational websites to boost research and development in tertiary institutions, and to address the issue of data depletion among telecoms consumers.

He commended telecoms operators for their service offerings and demanded that they should do more for humanity and for posterity.