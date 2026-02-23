TAJBank Earns A1 Credit Ratings from Agusto, Datapro

Kayode Tokede

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s biggest non-interest banking services provider, has again blazed new trails in world-class ethical banking standards as Agusto & Co and Datapro rating agencies ranked the non-interest lender A1 in credit risk and operational resilience assessment scorecards, making it among the best rated in the nation’s Non-Interest Banking (NIB) space.

The latest ratings of TAJBank represented a notch up from Bbb+ which Agusto & Co rated it about two years ago, and was attributed to the bank’s high quality balance sheet and robust earnings ratios in the financial year 2025.

Commenting on the latest feat of the bank during an interactive chat with journalists at the sidelines of a banking stakeholders’ event on Friday in Abuja, the Founder/CEO, Mr. Hamid Joda, described the improved rating by Agusto & Co and Datapro as a clear demonstration that TAJBank had been prioritising necessary risk management and operational controls, with clear focus on quality processes relating to first class standards, management, and administration lifecycle.

He said: “TAJBank Limited latest ratings by these reputable agencies have again validated the management’s commitment to world-class standardization of the bank’s operations, especially in terms of innovative, real time, techno-powered services and risk management for our growing customers on a sustainable basis.

“As we have consistently maintained, our primary goal is to deploy world-class operational standards and services to protect the interest of our customers with a view to surpassing their expectations and retaining TAJBank at the leading edge of the NIB subsector on a sustainable basis.”

In his remarks on the ratings, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, enthused: “The A1 ratings by Augusto & Co and Datapro, the foremost ratings agencies in the country, have reaffirmed TAJBank’s management’s unwavering commitment to best practice standards through prioritization of investment in human capital, innovative technologies and branch network expansion to consistently make our bank the preferred choice for customers in the NIB subsector of the banking sector.”

Industry analysts believe that the upgraded ratings of TAJBank is well deserved given its impressive imprint in the nation NIB’s landscape over the past few years, particularly the management’s sustained drive to deepen financial inclusion at the grassroots.