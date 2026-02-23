Sterling One Pushes Gender, Youth Financial Inclusion Agenda

Nume Ekeghe

Deepening its partnership with the African Union Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion Initiative (AU WYFEI), Sterling One Foundation participated in the Presidential Breakfast Meeting on Financing and Reaffirming Africa’s Gender Commitments, reinforcing its commitment to advancing inclusive finance and broad-based economic transformation across the continent.

Sterling One in a statement noted that the convening brought together distinguished African leaders, including President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; Vice President of The Gambia, Muhammed B.S. Jallow; ministers; development finance institutions; private sector leaders and key continental stakeholders, to advance actionable financing strategies for women and youth across Africa.

President John Dramani Mahama emphasised: “Women are Africa’s most underutilised asset. If we are to accelerate Agenda 2063 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at scale, we must harness the full strength of our human capital. Africa cannot grow by leaving its women behind. Gender equality must be embedded in macroeconomic planning, public finance systems, and peace and securityframeworks, otherwise, our development will remain incomplete. Despite decades of declarations, Africa’s gender agenda remains chronically underfunded, and gender-responsive programmes are often the first casualties during fiscal constraints. That must change.”

Speaking at the meeting, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, stated: “Financial inclusion is not a social intervention; it is an economic imperative. Africa’s transformation depends on how intentionally we finance women and youth at scale. Through strategic partnerships, blended finance mechanisms, and investment readiness platforms, we are working to bridge the capital gap and unlock Africa’s $100 billion Investment Agenda. Our commitment is clear: to move from conversations to capital.”