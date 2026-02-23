Seyi Tinubu Rolls out Fasting Relief Packages Nationwide

The City Boy Movement has commenced distribution of fasting relief packages across the 36 states to support citizens during the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

The outreach is an initiative of the Grand Patron of the movement, Mr Seyi Tinubu.

In a statement on Monday in Lagos by the Director-General of the movement, Mr Oluwatosin Shoga, the outreach was designed to encourage and support Muslims and Christians during “the seasons of reflection and devotion.”

He described the initiative as a reflection of enduring commitment to unity and national cohesion.

Shoga said: “This is a demonstration of unity in action and leadership rooted in service.

“The seasons of Ramadan and Lent remind us of the values that bind us as a nation: sacrifice, generosity and compassion.

“Through this nationwide outreach, we are reinforcing our belief that progress is strongest when communities stand together in mutual support.”

He said the relief packages were being distributed through coordinated efforts across state chapters.

According to him, the arrangement ensures broad reach and efficient grassroots engagement.

The director general noted that the outreach spans both urban and rural communities nationwide.

He said the initiative reinforces civic responsibility and collective progress.

Shoga added that the programme underscores continued advocacy for youth engagement and community development.

“City Boy remains committed to advancing hope and opportunity for every citizen through purposeful action, civic engagement and community-driven initiatives across Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)