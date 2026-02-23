Premiere Academy Students Win BE-TITANS with Smart Solar Mini Grid Innovation

Funmi Ogundare

Students of Premiere Academy, Abuja, have emerged winners of the Battle of Energy Titans (BE-TITANS) Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) competition, aimed at challenging schools to design and showcase energy model projects capable of powering communities, promoting sustainability, or addressing local energy problems.

They defeated nine other finalists with their innovative renewable energy solution, Premiere Academy Smart Solar Mini Grid (PASS G).

The initiative is the flagship event of the annual Youth Eco Summit National Festival (YES-NAFEST).

Premiere Academy’s winning entry was recognised as a scalable, affordable and offline-ready renewable energy solution tailored for underserved African communities.

The project integrates a smart prepaid metering system with a solar-powered mini grid, deploying low-power hardware such as the ESP32 microcontroller and PZEM-004T energy meters.

An eight-member panel of expert judges drawn from the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the Association of Professional Women in Engineering in Nigeria (APWEN), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement unanimously rated the project as the most outstanding.

According to the judges, the solution stands out for ensuring efficient energy management without dependence on constant internet connectivity.

They noted that the Premiere Smart Solar Mini Grid is built on open-source platforms, making it cost-effective, easily replicable and capable of empowering local communities with reliable clean energy.

“The innovation combats energy theft, promotes responsible energy consumption and provides sustainable electricity to remote areas,” the panel stated.

Speaking on the significance of the feat, the team’s mentor, Mr. Chinedu Okoro, described the project as a transformative, technology-driven solution poised to redefine sustainable renewable energy provision and consumption in Nigeria and across Africa.

He added that the achievement reflects the school’s enduring culture of resilience, innovation and dedication over its two decades of existence, with a mandate to nurture future leaders committed to building a smarter and greener world.

The school’s principal, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, congratulated the students, saying: “The recognition reinforces Premiere Academy’s tradition of excellence, ethics and teamwork.”

He pledged that the school would continue to provide students with opportunities and exposure to cutting-edge technological skills and knowledge aligned with global trends.