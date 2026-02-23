Police Deploy Helicopter as Fire Guts MMIA Old Terminal in Lagos

The Airport Police Command has deployed emergency resources, including a police helicopter, to respond to a fire that broke out at the Old Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that a distress call was received

at 3:45 p. m via radio communication from the Aviation Security base station.

“The Old Terminal 1, currently undergoing major renovation, was affected, with flames extending toward the control tower area.

“In line with established emergency protocols, the command immediately coordinated with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other emergency responders.

“Officers managed perimeter security, crowd control, and ensured the safety of personnel on the scene while evacuation operations continued.

“The helicopter was deployed to provide aerial support and assist in safely evacuating workers or personnel who may have been trapped or at risk, ” he said.

According to him, no casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent secondary incidents.

The image maker urged the public to rely only on official channels for accurate information and to avoid the affected area to allow emergency teams unhindered access.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FAAN had earlier on Monday officially informed the public of a fire outbreak at Terminal one of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The announcement was made via the authority’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday.

FAAN said the firefighting team of the authority was currently responding and working to contain the situation and no loss of life had been recorded.

The authority said that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy smoke and rowdiness at the terminal earlier on Monday.

Emergency response operations were ongoing as FAAN firefighting teams continue efforts to fully contain and curtail the fire, while the orderly evacuation of passengers and airport personnel are continuing.(NAN)