Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers in Ondo, Recover Motorcycles

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command Monday said it has arrested two suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate at Sabo-Sango along Ado Road and Ilado Community of the state.

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Sindiku, 25, and Oliver Okoh, 35, were apprehended by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit following what the police described as credible tracking analysis and technical intelligence.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh said preliminary findings revealed that the duo belonged to a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating within the state.

According to the command, the suspects used motorcycles for surveillance and logistics.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a kidnapping syndicate. They used their motorcycles for reconnaissance, gathering information about potential targets, and providing logistics support, including supplying food and other operational accessories to members of the syndicate,” the police stated.

The command stressed that the motorcycles and other operational tools used to facilitate their criminal activities were recovered during the arrest.

“The suspects, who are currently in custody, have made statements and are assisting detectives with useful information that could lead to the arrest of other gang members.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and ensure they are brought to justice,” the PPRO said.

The command attributed the success to improved intelligence gathering and coordination under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police reassured residents of the state of the command’s resolve to sustain the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“The Command remains resolute and is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property throughout Ondo State,” he said.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and actionable information capable of preventing crime.