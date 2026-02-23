NIMASA, Nigerian Air Force Commit to Improved Partnership

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola is seeking enhanced cooperation between the Agency and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with the aim of strengthening tactical air support within the Deep Blue project.

Mobereola said this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall S. K. Aneke at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. He emphasised the role of the Air Force as a strategic partner in enhancing maritime security in Nigeria and sustaining the momentum of the Deep Blue Project’s success.

According to him, “we are here to seek the Air Force’s support given the importance of tactical air surveillance to the Deep Blue Project. Nigeria is the only African country with the record of zero piracy within the last 4 years. The Deep Blue Project platforms have been used to achieve zero piracy and sea robberies in the Gulf of Guinea and we need your collaboration to sustain this momentum”.

Mobereola further emphasized that international trade depends on security, which is why vessels prefer to go to or transit through countries where they are secured.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall S.K. Aneke noted that the Air Force desires to be “a very supportive and collaborative partner with NIMASA and is ready to match the Agency step by step and side by side to achieve the desired results.”

He noted that “collaboration between NIMASA and the Nigerian Air Force under the Deep Blue Project can be strengthened through a joint strategic framework, integrated command structures, and a standing steering committee to ensure shared objectives and accountability. Establishing a joint maritime domain awareness fusion cell will enable real-time intelligence sharing, synchronized surveillance, and faster response to maritime threats and ensure sustained operational effectiveness across Nigeria’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.