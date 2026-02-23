Nigeria Not Ready for Full e‑Transmission, I Support 2026 Electoral Law, States Plang

*Decries Plateau killings

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang, has backed the new electoral law, saying the nation was not ready for full e-transmission of election results.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Jos, Plang, who praised the president for assenting to the bill “in good time,” argued that elections were time‑bound and required early legal clarity.

Dismissing claims that the President did not fully understand the bill before signing, he said, “What makes you think the president should know about the bill much more than you who go into research?”

He welcomed the inclusion of electronic transmission of results but warned that laws must avoid loopholes that could lead to election cancellations.

He cited personal experience with result‑form mix‑ups during his party primaries as evidence of the need for transparency.

Responding to questions on whether Nigeria was technologically prepared for real‑time electronic transmission of results, Plang insisted the country was not yet ready, especially in rural areas with poor connectivity.

“Do you think there is internet service in all nooks and crannies of this country?” he asked, warning that premature implementation could disenfranchise rural voters:

“Those of us in the villages will be the victims… our results may end up being cancelled,” he added.

Plang dismissed insinuations that the senate was subservient to the presidency, arguing that the relationship between both arms of government is “progressive” and based on mutual respect.

He noted that the Senate has, at times, rejected ministerial nominees and corrected executive communications.

On the recently concluded APC congresses in Plateau State, the senator described the exercises as peaceful and harmonious, crediting the outcome to a power‑sharing template between the legacy APC group and new entrants aligned with the governor.

“I assure you that in 2027, the people of Plateau will witness one of the most peaceful and brotherly elections ever,” he said.

He, however, condemned the recent violent attacks and mining‑related deaths in the state, describing them as “sorrowful, shocking and painful events” that demanded urgent national attention.

The senator said he was “deeply pained” by the killing of citizens in Garga, Kanam Local Government Area, noting that insecurity has continued to claim the lives of “innocent, dedicated and hard‑working Nigerians.”

He added that the Senate has resolved to push for increased defence funding and ensure timely release of appropriated funds to security agencies.

“It pains me in no small measure that this issue of insecurity is still claiming the lives of innocent… Nigerians,” he said.

Plang also expressed concern over the mining incident in Zuraq, which reportedly resulted from poisonous gas emissions.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, he said the tragedy underscored the need for compulsory insurance for mining workers and stronger public education on mining safety.

“We must educate our citizens who are participating in mining to ensure that lives are safe,” he noted.