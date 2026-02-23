Nigeria Makes Progress at Technical Mission Organised by ICAO in West/Central Africa

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria achieved an impressive outing as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Western and Central African Office (WACAF) Regional Office Safety Team (ROST) concluded its technical assistance mission.

At the debriefing ceremony held at Authority’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja at the weekend, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described the mission as a constructive and rigorous engagement that has further boosted Nigeria’s level of readiness for the ICAO International Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) slated for 15th –22th April, 2026.

He, however, assured the ICAO delegation that all recommendations arising from the mission would be incorporated into an accelerated action framework with clearly defined timelines, measurable outcomes, and strengthened inter-directorate coordination.

While expressing appreciation to ICAO WACAF, Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and all NCAA personnel for their dedication and professionalism throughout the mission, Capt. Najomo noted that the exercise had strengthened the Authority’s systems, sharpened institutional focus, and would ultimately enhance Nigeria’s preparedness and overall safety performance.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Kebba Lamin Jammeh, acknowledged Nigeria’s responsiveness and the high level of cooperation demonstrated by NCAA technical directorates and other partner agencies.