Mothers of Chibok: The Inspiring Story of Women Who Refused to Be Broken

The documentary, ‘Mothers of Chibok’, premieres on February 27, marking a milestone as the widest theatrical rollout for a locally produced documentary in Nigeria. Writes MARY NNAH

In the shadows of tragedy, a remarkable story of resilience and hope has emerged. The world remembers the Chibok schoolgirls, abducted in 2014, but few know the tale of the mothers who refused to be broken.

The Chibok schoolgirls’ tragedy sparked an extraordinary tale of resilience and hope, quietly unfolding in the shadows. It’s a story of mothers who refused to be broken, but harnessed their pain and transformed it into purpose, channeling their grief into unyielding strength.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi’ Benson shines a light on the unbroken voices of Chibok, following four mothers over a farming season as they work their land, fund their children’s education, and rebuild their communities amidst ongoing insurgency.

Their story is a powerful symbol of the strength of women, of community, and of hope. In the darkest moments, their story shines a light on the path forward, illuminating a way out of the shadows.

The Mothers of Chibok, a documentary that premieres nationwide on February 27, is a cinematic tribute to these incredible women.

The film’s focus is not on the tragedy of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction in 2014, but on the women who remained, rebuilding their lives and communities amidst ongoing insurgency. Over a farming season, Benson’s camera follows four mothers as they toil on their land, funding their children’s education and fostering community resilience. Their stories are a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

“Mothers of Chibok is a powerful tribute to the strength and resilience of these women,” said Joke Silva,who lends her voice to the project.

Speaking further, she noted, “We don’t often think about these women, but Kachi’s film makes it impossible to ignore their stories. It’s a celebration of their voices, their endurance, and their unwavering hope. I couldn’t be more thrilled to support a filmmaker like Kachi, whose record of the endurance, resistance, and resilience of the Mothers of Chibok will make it harder for future generations to forget what happened to the girls and their families in 2014 and what continues to happen to them now.”

The documentary’s Lagos premiere on February 28 at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, will bring together the mothers, filmmakers, policymakers, and the public for a landmark screening and conversation.

Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution at FilmOne Entertainment, expressed excitement about showcasing the film, believing it deserves a theatrical audience. “We are thrilled to be bringing this powerful and hopeful documentary to audiences throughout Nigeria and Ghana. We believe there is a growing audience for documentary storytelling in West Africa, and we are excited for them to discover Kachi’s beautiful film, which deserves to be seen in a theatrical environment”, she said.

For Kachi Benson, the film is a labour of love, aiming to move beyond headlines and reveal the depth of the mothers’ strength.

“We think we know the women of Chibok because we know their tragedy,” he said. “But that tragedy is just one part of their story. I aim to show the world the side of these heroines that is often unseen – women who stand as pillars in their community, comforting and uplifting each other. These women have stood, and continue to stand, as beacons of hope in the face of adversity, and it’s time their stories are told.”

Mothers of Chibok has already garnered international acclaim, winning the Encounters Al Jazeera Award for Best African Feature-Length Documentary and earning Benson a Documentary Emmy. The film’s nationwide release sparks hope for a renewed conversation around education, security, and community resilience in Nigeria.

As Nigerian and Ghanaian audiences fill the cinemas, they will bear witness to the unbroken voices of Chibok, a powerful declaration of resilience in the face of tragedy, a celebration of the human spirit, and a reminder of the power of storytelling to inspire and uplift.

Mothers of Chibok is more than a film – it’s a movement, and it’s here to stay. The film will be screened in FilmOne cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana for one month, providing a unique opportunity for audiences to engage with this powerful documentary and participate in a national moment of reflection and shared witnessing.