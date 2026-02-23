LG Council Chairman Lights up Rivers Communities after Decade of Blackout

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Etche Local Government Council Chairman in Rivers State, Mr. Chima Njoku, has made history after he lit up over 40 communities that have been iinan electricity blackout for about 10 years.

During his campaign, Njoku had promised the people of Etche, especially the over 100 communities within three clans (Okehi, Mba, and Ozuzu) and other parts of the LGA, that he would restore electricity in their area, which had been dead for many years.

It was gathered that since the LGA falls within the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) jurisdiction, which has allegedly failed the area, the chairman resorted to restoring the electricity from the Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest power distribution company (DisCo) based in Aba, Abia State.

The effort, it was further gathered, became fruitful as many communities in the area are now celebrating the resurgence of a new city (Etche), lively with the new supply of power.

The Aba Power Senior Brand and Communication Manager, Edise Ekong, who confirmed the development to journalists, explained that Etche LGA Chairman, Njoku, approached his utility for power supply.

He said: “We were initially skeptical since the LGA falls within the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Com-pany (PHEDC) jurisdiction.

“Arising from his incessant pressure, we asked him to contact the PHEDC while we contacted the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and all relevant parties consequently reached an agreement that we should supply power to the communities.”

Ekong expressed delight that the communities are satisfied with not just constant power supply from Aba Power but also the quality and the tariff, adding that: “It has been a week now that electricity has not blinked for a second in these communities in Rivers State.

“Once there is gas supply, all our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted electricity unless there are local issues like trucks hitting our poles and overhead wires or vandalism of our distribution infrastructure by miscreants.”

Edise also confirmed that unnamed state governments, communities, and big manufacturing firms outside the nine of the 17 LGAs in Abia State that make up the Aba Ring-fenced Area are having discussions with the Aba Power with a view to getting supplies from the utility, which is Nigeria’s 12th DisCo.

A public analyst and native of the Ozuzu clan, Mr. Amadi Akujiobi, who spoke with THISDAY yesterday, said it was a promise made by the LGA chairman to light up all communities in the area, commending him for the development.

Akujiobi said: “The Chairman of the Etche Local Government Council, Boniface Chima Njoku, promised the people of Etche that he was going to give them electricity and improve electricity in the area. So, he decided to go through Omuma-Aba Flow Station, which is controlled in Aba, Abia State.

“The agreement with Abia State was sealed off. And at the end of the day, he actually realised the goal. As we speak now, there is power in EtEtche, withinhe three clans (Okehi, Mba, and Ozuzu). Electricity has been restored in these communities through the Aba access of PHED.

“These clans cover about 120 communities. But as we speak, more than 40 communities have been electrified. As you know, it is a continuous process, so work is still ongoing. It’s a continuous work. The power supply did not come through the Afam or Omoku Power Flow Stations.

“In fact, for over eight years, the three clans with over 100 communities have not seen electricity in their area. My community in Ozuzu was also affected, including the Okehi clan, headquarters of the local government.”

Akujiobi noted that “how deplorable, how painful it is that for over eight years, the council doesn’t have electricity.

“The people are happy now, and you know the impact is that there’ll be an economic boom as far as the areas are concerned. Because all those many jobs that require electricity can begin to improve their life.”

Meanwhile, last week, a large gathering of people from the LGA stormed the office of the chairman to show appreciation for the restored electricity.

One Mrs. Bernadette Obi, who resides in Umuola, one of the beneficiary communities, said: “Our action LGA chairman, Hon Chima Njoku, pledged during his electioneering to solve the perennial electricity problem in our LGA if elected, and he has kept his word. He is an exceptional public servant.”

While the beneficiary communities are celebrating, the people of the Isu community in Ozuzu have called on the LGA chairman to extend his kind gesture of electrifying Etche to their community.

The paramount ruler of the community, Eze Nick Ordu, lamented: “Isu community should be included in the national grid that is going around Etche now. We have not seenthe National Grid since the inception of our community, except for this solar that was recently installed by an organisation in our community.”