Lassa Fever: 30 Cases Reported in Edo with Six Fatalities 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Director of Public Health, Edo State Ministry of Heath, Dr. Ojeifo Stephenson, has said 30 cases of Lassa fever has been reported in Edo with six fatalities.

Ojeifo disclosed that since the outbreak of the disease the state has recorded 30 confirmed positive cases of Lassa fever with six deaths.

Speaking to journalists in Benin over the weekend, Dr. Ojeifo said the six lives lost were because of late presentation of patients for treatment.

He said the cases are prevalent more in Esan West and Etsako West Local Government Area of the State, with pockets of cases from other local governments

“We have recorded about 20 cases in Etsako West, four cases in Esan West, 2 cases in Akoko-Edo, two cases in Egor one in Ovia North-East and Owan West local government respectively, bringing the total confirmed positive cases to 30

“But in terms of the mortality, we recorded two deaths in Etsako West, one death in the Esan West, two deaths in Akoko-Edo and one in death in Egor Local Government Area.”

According to him, the disease is not new to the people, as Edo is one of the states in Nigeria that always comes down with cases of the disease every year.

He noted that before the peak of the outbreak this year, the state had donated some items to the treatment centre in the state so that as cases begin to come down, they are promptly responded to and treatment is given as at when due.

“So, Irrua Specialty Teaching Hospital (IRSTC) is a hallmark of the treatment of Lassa fever patients in Nigeria and we have two testing centre at IRSTH and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

He however called on resident not to self-medicate when they have persistent fever but rush to the hospital for medical attention, as early presentation is key to Lassa fever treatment.