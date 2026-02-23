  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Finally, Lagos Airports Connects Working Wifi

Business | 2 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The long awaited critical amenity that defines modern airports, which is Wifeless Fidelity (wifi), has been installed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with Nigeria’s reputable network provider, MTN.

Wifi at the airports enables travellers to communicate with their loved ones and keep tabs with their jobs while on transit

In many countries in Europe and the United States of America, wifi installation has become a sine qua non to airport operations; which absence to city airports is anathema in many countries.

Kuku who was represented by the Director of Operations, Captain Mahmoud Abdullahi, said airports are no longer mere transit lounges but micro-cities where contracts are negotiated, diplomatic briefs are reviewed and life’s most emotional reunions unfold in real time.

According to its Director of Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Joy Agunbiade, the arrangement is structured as a Public-Private Partnership, with MTN leveraging branding rights within airport spaces to offset operational expenses.

Representing the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola, the company’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Mrs. Cynthia Saint-Nwafor, said the network is engineered to handle heavy passenger traffic, supported by smart analytics to monitor usage patterns and maintain performance.

