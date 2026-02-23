FG Committed to North-east Development, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari, has said the Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking development across the North-east geopolitical zone.

The minister, who stated this on Monday in Jalingo while interacting with newsmen, said that President Bola Tinubu was aware of the backwardness of the region and is committed to changing the narrative.

He said that the North East Development Commission (NEDC), within the last two years, has executed various people-oriented projects across the six states in the region.

Maigari said that the insecurity that had plagued the region for nearly two decades has created major developmental challenges that the president was working assiduously to address.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth. The bulk of the security challenges confronting the country were concentrated in the North-east for a very long time.

“Naturally, you cannot make any meaningful development or progress under such an atmosphere. So what this administration has done is to first of all tackle insecurity to a very large extent.

“I recently completed a tour with the commission where we inspected, commissioned, and handed over projects to various state governors across the region.

“I must say it is quite impressive. Mind you, this is just one agency. The ministry is also working assiduously, and there are other projects being handled by various ministries such as works, education and others.

“We can all beat our chest and say that the region is on the path to massive infrastructural revolution.

“What I will urge the people to do is to give the government maximum support and take ownership of the projects that had been done for their good.

”I will also call on our people to be bold enough to stand against our common enemies who are determined to leave the region in perpetual chaos.

“We must stand up to them by not harbouring them and reporting any suspicious activity to relevant security agencies,” he said.

Reacting to the perception of the possibility of a one-party country, the minister described it as absurd, considering Nigeria’s diversity and population.

“Such notions can be entertained in very small countries, not a large country like Nigeria with diverse and massive populations.

“Nigeria can never be a one-party country. What we are currently witnessing is simply a vote of confidence in the president for his prudent management of the system and his ability to take bold decisions.

“As we speak, the changes are beginning to manifest, and even those who may not see them now may eventually agree that this was for the ultimate good of the country,” he said. (NAN)

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9femd6a3JqaTFhb2M2ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1771837767951