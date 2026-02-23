Bi-Courtney Enhances Inclusive Passenger Experience

Chinedu Eze

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), has reinforced its commitment to improving passenger experience by training its customer-facing staff on autism awareness, care, and inclusive service delivery.

The training was facilitated by Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative and led by Solape Azazi, WHO CST Master Trainer.

The training is aimed at equipping frontline airport personnel with the knowledge, sensitivity, and practical skills required to effectively support passengers on the autism spectrum and their families. It focused on understanding autism fundamentals and concepts, identifying signs of sensory overload or distress, demonstrating effective communication strategies, and encouraging teamwork that prioritizes compassion, dignity, and understanding for every traveller.

Speaking on the initiative, Kola Bamigboye, acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Space & Premises Management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, noted that the programme aligns with the organization’s vision of making MMA2 a truly inclusive airport terminal where every passenger—regardless of ability—can travel with comfort, confidence, and respect.

“Air travel can be particularly overwhelming for individuals on the autism spectrum due to noise, crowds, and multiple sensory triggers within the airport environment. By empowering our customer-facing teams with the right training, we are strengthening our commitment to ensuring that all passengers enjoy a seamless and supportive experience”, he said.

In her remarks, Solape Azazi emphasized the significance of the initiative:

“The Autism Sensitization training happening today is crucial for creating a supportive environment, ensuring understanding and dignity for every traveller with autism. Autism, unlike other neurodevelopmental conditions, does not have a physical marker and so most individuals with autism are not easily identified except there is a recognized behaviour indicating sensory overload or discomfort experienced by a traveller. The objectives of the training are to understand autism fundamentals and concepts, identify signs of distress, and demonstrate effective communication, while encouraging teamwork that prioritizes compassion and understanding for everyone.”