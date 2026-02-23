Bandits Lay Siege to Ekiti Communities, Kill a Woman, Abduct Residents

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Residents of Irele and Ijowa communities in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State have raised the alarm over renewed attacks by suspected bandits, which have resulted in the killing of an elderly woman and the abduction of several residents.

Community leaders said the attacks have lasted for more than 11 days, during which at least five people were abducted. They also alleged that the attackers demanded N1.5 million from the family of the slain woman before releasing her corpse for burial.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, the Akogun of Irele Kingdom, High Chief Kehinde Abejide, described the situation as alarming and called for urgent government intervention.

While kidnapped on his farmland, he said the kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded N10 million ransom for his release.x

Chief Abejide stated that residents of Irele, Ijowa, nd Oke-Ako communities have been living in fear, adding that farming and trading activities have been severely disrupted.

He further narrated that the elderly woman, popularly known as Mummy Isaac, was attacked alongside her son while returning from the farm on a motorcycle. The monarch said the gunmen opened fire on them, leaving the young man with gunshot injuries. The injured victim is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Ikole-Ekiti.

The chief said the woman was dragged into the forest by the attackers and was later confirmed dead, alleging that the assailants contacted the family and demanded N1.5 million before releasing her remains for burial.

Chief Abejide also disclosed that four additional persons were abducted during the period of the attacks, describing the security situation as worsening.

He appealed to the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, and security agencies to urgently deploy more personnel to the affected communities to prevent further loss of lives.

Residents expressed fears that the situation could escalate if immediate action is not taken, recalling previous security challenges in neighbouring communities.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not issued an official statement on the incidents, just as the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to get back after making necessary inquiries.