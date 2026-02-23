At APC Congress, Akpabio Forecasts 180,000 Votes for Tinubu, Eno in Essien LG

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has projected a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, declaring that the party was on course to deliver over 180,000 votes for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his Media Office on Sunday, made the prediction shortly after the APC concluded its local government congress in Essien Udim, where party officers emerged through a consensus arrangement.

The statement explained that the Senate President described the congress as peaceful and historic, saying the outcome signalled renewed grassroots endorsement for Tinubu and Eno ahead of future electoral contests.

“My people have once again endorsed President Bola Tinubu. I am very satisfied with the exercise. This is very, very significant,” Akpabio said.

According to him, the people of Essien Udim have consistently demonstrated loyalty to the APC and its standard-bearers, noting that the latest endorsement was not the first of its kind.

“They have done this before. It is not the first time the people of my local government have endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Eno,” he stated.

Akpabio further claimed that traditional rulers in the area had thrown their weight behind both leaders, insisting that there should be no political consultation in their domain outside Tinubu for president and Eno for governor.

“They have also said Governor Eno has done well and they stand by him. The traditional rulers have equally said there should not be any form of consultation in their domain for the position of President outside Asiwaju Tinubu and the position of Governor outside Eno, and the people stand by that,” he added.