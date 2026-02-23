‘Ado Bayero Mall Not Up for Sale’

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The management and owners of Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, has debunked reports making the rounds that the Mall is up for sale. It categorically stated that the report was not only misleading, but also untrue.

In a statement signed by David Okpanachi, the general manager, yesterday, explained that the management has not appointed any agent or representative to market the mall.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that unauthorised online communications are circulating, suggesting that the mall is being offered for sale.”

“These claims are false. The owners have not appointed any agent or representative to market the mall, and no discussions or negotiations regarding a sale are underway,” the statement added.

Okpanachi added that Ado Bayero Mall remains a key retail destination on Zoo Road, Kano, “operating optimally and serving the shopping, leisure and lifestyle needs of residents and visitors.”

The statement further explained: “Operations remain stable; the owners continue to focus on providing a secure and high-quality environment for tenants, customers, and the wider community.”

The statement advised members of the public, investors and business partners to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with any individual or entity claiming to represent a sale of the mall.

“Such representations are unauthorised and may constitute fraudulent activity,” the statement explained.

It stated that all official information regarding Ado Bayero Mall would be communicated directly by its management and owners through verified channels only.