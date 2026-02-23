2027: Abiodun’s Track Record Speaks

Femi Ogbonnikan

The 2027 general election in Nigeria is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest, with voters increasingly prioritizing competence over blind partisanship.

In Ogun State, the current climate signals a shift towards achievement-based support, transcending traditional party lines. For the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his modest achievements have earned him support from the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, who urge him to run for the Ogun East Senatorial ticket.

To be sure, the support being given to him is not a blind one; it is based on his enviable track record of performance. It is the reason stakeholders within the APC and beyond are increasingly vocal about his next steps, pushing for him to transition to the Senate. Their support is built on a few key pillars like his fascinating economic initiatives, physical infrastructure development, industrial transformation, agricultural drive towards food self-sufficiency, qualitative education, affordable healthcare delivery, enhanced capacity for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and improved social wellbeing for the citizenry. All these are embodied in his multi-sectoral policy framework encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra of the administration.

Supporters argue that his modest achievements—particularly in infrastructure like the Gateway International Airport (GIA) and road networks—need a voice at the federal level to ensure sustained federal attention to the state. By moving to the Senate, Abiodun could remain the Leader of the Party in the state, helping to manage the inevitable and often messy succession battle for the governorship in 2027.

​ APC needs a strong candidate because Ogun State electorate is becoming more achievement-oriented. So, party faithful are optimistic that a senatorial run would be a direct referendum on his eight years as Governor.

One, under the Abiodun administration, several performing indicators have confirmed the emergence of Ogun State as a leading economy in the country and a top-tier industrial hub in the West African sub-region. By leveraging its proximity to Lagos and implementing the ISEYA development agenda (Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Agriculture), the state has transitioned from a supporting actor to a leading protagonist in Nigeria’s industrial landscape. ​The state’s macro-economic indicators show a dramatic upward trajectory over the last six and half years. Currently, the state’s economy reportedly quadrupled, jumping from ₦3.5 trillion in 2019 to an estimated ₦17 trillion by early 2026.

Secondly, Ogun state has become one of Nigeria’s top performers in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). It rose from roughly ₦50 billion in 2019 to nearly ₦240 billion in 2025, with a bold target of ₦512 billion for 2026.

In 2025, Ogun State reportedly attracted over 70 percent of all Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) entering Nigeria, highlighting its status as the nation’s industrial capital. This transition didn’t happen by magic; it is result of a carefully designed investment strategy linking physical infrastructure with industrial growth. Since the inception of office, the Abiodun administration has focused on infrastructure that bridges the gap between production and the market. The Ogun State International Airport is a flagship project designed to facilitate the export of agricultural products and raw materials, positioning the state as a logistics nerve centre.

Now operational, the Airport is a major infrastructure project boosting economic activities. It is expected to significantly boost trade, investment, and tourism in the region. As a strategic logistics hub, it will facilitate the export of agricultural produce, reduce post-harvest losses, and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in aviation services, warehousing, and logistics. The airport will further strengthen trade flows, regional connectivity, and supply chains, making Ogun State a major commercial gateway in the Southwest. It is also projected to generate thousands of jobs in various sectors, including aviation, logistics, and manufacturing. The airport will facilitate the export of agricultural produce, reducing post-harvest losses and increasing revenue for farmers. It will contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification by facilitating the export of agricultural produce.

In addition to the Airport, massive reconstruction of the 42km Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta Road and other arterial roads has streamlined the movement of goods between industrial clusters like Agbara, Ota, and Sagamu. The Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, recently is rebranded as the Blue Marine Economic Zone is expected to decongest Lagos ports and provide a dedicated maritime gateway for Ogun’s industries.​ Instead of isolated factories, the state has promoted Industrial Parks and Free Trade Zones. The state now hosts over 7,000 manufacturing firms, making it the most industrialized sub national entity in West Africa after Lagos.

The establishment of OgunInvest, an investment promotion agency, and the Business Environment Council has simplified land acquisition and regulatory compliance, reducing red tape for new investors.

To solve the power hurdle, the state has entered into partnerships for industrial energy solutions, including dedicated power substations for manufacturing zones.

Attracted by infrastructure incentive, Disneyland Africa, a massive investment pledge in excess of $1.8B–$2.5B from the MAG Group aims to build a world-class resort in the state, diversifying the economy into high-end tourism.

The recent oil discoveries in the Eba area could potentially transition Ogun into an oil-producing state, adding a new dimension to its revenue base.

Governor Abiodun’s achievements in Ogun State are impressive, spanning multiple sectors. Over 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed or rehabilitated, improving connectivity and economic activities. Most notable of these is the reconstruction of Abeokuta-Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road. Also, not left out is in the ongoing reconstruction of Lagos-Sango/Otta-Ifo-Abeokuta road.

The rural electrification projects and provision of portable water in all 236 wards have improved the quality of life of the people at the grassroots level.

The administration’s support for SMEs, agricultural initiatives, especially the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, providing financial assistance to farmers are a booster to the state’s economy.

The establishment of Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OGUNINVEST) is an elixir for the state’s socio-economic transformation.

Under the urban renewal programme of the administration, over 5,000 housing units have completed or under construction, targeting low- and middle-income earners with Kobape Housing Scheme offering affordable housing options.

The free surgeries and medical care programmes are benefiting thousands of citizens.

At the centre of the administration’s education and youth empowerment are special intervention projects, like renovation of schools, digital learning initiatives, – promotion of teachers, equipment of schools and higher institutions as well as scholarship programmes. The administration has rehabilitated Government Technical Colleges, and empowered over 39,000 individuals through skills acquisition programmes.

Ogun State Job Portal is an initiative connecting employers and job seekers. Beyond that, Governor Abiodun has implemented several other initiatives to promote youth empowerment and employment in Ogun State. Some of these initiatives include Ogun Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Programme (OGYES) offering grants ranging from ₦500,000 to ₦10 million to business-oriented youths, providing them with resources to expand their ventures. Ogun Youth Agricultural Programme trains thousands of youths in innovative farming techniques, such as Soilless Farm Lab technology, to promote sustainable food production and agricultural advancement. The Digital Training Enterprises provides technical and vocational training to equip young people with skills necessary for thriving in today’s economy. Interest-free digital loans offer financial assistance to support youth entrepreneurship and business growth. Ogun Job Centres established across the three senatorial districts provide employment opportunities, training, and resources for youths. The Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE II) in collaboration with international partners enhances employability and boost economic growth. These initiatives aim to empower Ogun State’s youth, foster economic growth, and promote sustainable development

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s policies and achievements in Ogun State are quite impressive. In the healthcare and education sectors, the Abiodun administration has renovated science laboratories, while the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme has been expanded to cover over 70,000 residents, with plans to acquire 20 more ambulances and construct four new health facilities.

For social welfare, over 33,075 farmers have been supported, with 9,000 hectares of farmland mechanized and processing facilities established across farm settlements. The administration has also disbursed ₦560 million in grants to women-owned businesses, supporting over 54,000 women and promoting job creation.

In the current fiscal year, the 2026 budget titled “Budget of Sustainable Legacy is ₦1.669 trillion, representing a 58 percent increase over the 2025 budget. The key focus areas include infrastructure development, education, healthcare, housing, and agriculture. Over the last six years, the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has expanded to an estimated ₦17 trillion, with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increasing from ₦52 billion in 2020 to nearly ₦192 billion in 2024, now souring to ₦250 billion and even higher. The 2026 budget prioritizes infrastructure, education, healthcare, and housing, aiming to further improve the standard of living for Ogun State residents.

Ogun State is no longer just a transit state to Lagos; it has become a destination of choice for capital investment. Little wonder, APC stakeholders position him as a candidate who speaks the language of the private sector, promising to use the Senate to push for laws that decentralize power and improve the industrial environment nationwide. As the 2027 election cycle gathers momentum, a coalition of stakeholders, community leaders, and industrial captains across the nine Local Government Areas of Ogun East have formally presented a performance-based roadmap for the district’s representation in the 11th National Assembly.

The coalition asserts that the discerning electorate of Ogun East is no longer interested in partisan rhetoric but in the Gateway Model of development pioneered by Governor Abiodun.

​”The Senate is not a retirement home; it is a workshop for national development,” said a spokesperson for the coalition. “Governor Abiodun has spent six and half years turning Ogun East into a global logistics hub through the Agro-Cargo Airport. We need that same ‘Executive Thinking’ in the ‘Red Chamber’ to ensure federal laws catch up with our local industrial explosion.”

When the time comes, the campaign for the Governor’s senatorial bid will be anchored on three non-negotiable achievements-the Cargo Airport advantage, infrastructure continuity and fiscal expertise. His supporters argue that as a Senator, Abiodun is best positioned to facilitate the federal legislation needed to grant the airport Special Economic Zone status, maximizing jobs for local youths.

​Having fixed the Agbarra-Atan-Ota and Ijebu-Ode-Epe corridors, his supporters believe he is the only candidate with the clout to influence the Federal Ministry of Works on the remaining arterial roads connecting the district to the rest of Nigeria.

​With Ogun’s GDP hitting ₦17 trillion under his watch, supporters are pitching him as a Value-Added Senator who can lead the Senate Committee on Finance to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the Remo and Ijebu clusters.

During the 50th anniversary celebration of Ogun State, the narrative essentially focused on Abiodun’s initiatives that moved the state from a Civil Service State to an Industrial Giant. The stakeholders believe it is time to take that giant’s voice to Abuja.

*​Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media