Yilwatda: APC Victories in FCT, Rivers, Kano Clear Testament to Our Grassroots Strength

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the victories of the party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections and the by-elections in Kano and Rivers State as a clear testament to the resilience, unity and grassroots strength of the party.

Yilwatda, in a post on his verified X handle on Saturday, commended party leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the three states for their discipline and dedication.

He noted: “I heartily congratulate our teeming supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers States on the successful and peaceful conduct of the Saturday, 21st February 2026 polls.

“The victories recorded are a clear testament to the resilience, unity and grassroots strength of our great party.

“I warmly congratulate the five APC chairmanship candidates who emerged victorious in AMAC, Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali, as well as the PDP chairmanship candidate who won in Gwagwalada.

“The people have spoken through the ballot, and democracy has prevailed. I also congratulate the four state House of Assembly candidates who secured victory in Kano and Rivers States.”