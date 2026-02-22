When Interstate Collaboration is Key to challenges of Insecurity

Inter-state collaboration to confront rising insecurity in Kwara and Niger states as initiated by the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is a welcome development.

Abdulrazaq, last Monday, led a delegation to Niger State to commiserate with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago over the recent terrorist attacks that rocked communities in the Borgu Emirate area.

The meeting between the two governors is expected to open discussions on joint security strategies, intelligence sharing and coordinated actions aimed at curbing cross-border criminal activities and restoring confidence among residents in the affected areas.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), described the attacks as tragic and devastating, sadly noting that that several lives were lost while many residents were displaced and stripped of their means of livelihood.

Abdulrazaq stressed the need for sustained cooperation among subnational governments and security agencies to tackle the growing threats confronting communities, especially those located around forested and border areas.

Kwara and Niger states share boundaries. Most of the terrorists terrorising Kwara State come from Niger State.

When there is too much pressure on them from security agencies in Kwara State, they run back to Niger State and vice-versa.

This is why there is the need for the two governors to come together to tackle insecurity in their states.

The insecurity in two states in recent times is alarming with terrorists running amok in different directions. If they are not killing, they are kidnapping for ransom.

Recent figures released have put the number of those killed in the two states at over 600.

Also, huge ransoms have been paid to secure the release of many of those abducted, while others are still in the dens of the terrorists.

State governors do not need to always wait or rely on the federal government alone. It is equally their responsibility to protect lives. They need to act fast. So they need to deploy the huge resources at their disposal to protect lives and property.