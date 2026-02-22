  • Sunday, 22nd February, 2026

Tinubu: Successful Conduct of Saturday’s Polls in FCT, Rivers, Kano Has Strengthened Democratic Culture, Institutions

.Rejoices with winners, tasks them to serve with dedication, humility, patriotism

.Thumbs up INEC, security agencies, voters for hitch-free polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stressed that the successful conduct of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers and Kano has further strengthened democratic culture and institutions.
He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to improve on its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.
INEC had at the weekend conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT and by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, as well as in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.
The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, felicitated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers and Kano states.
Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.
He commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
The President congratulated the APC national leadership, Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.
Tinubu lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.
He further commended the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

