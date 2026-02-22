Tinubu Mourns Ex-UBA Chairman, Isreal Ogbue

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the former Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), late Chief Isreal Ogbue, who passed on at the age of 99.

With a distinguished career in the Federal Civil Service, the National Insurance Corporation (NICON), and NAL Merchant Bank, Chief Ogbue served as a non-executive director of UBA from 2005 until 2011, when he was appointed Chairman. He served on the board until 2013. Throughout his tenure, he displayed dignity and strategic foresight and provided steady, principled leadership during a pivotal period in the bank’s transformation.

Chief Ogbue was the father of Dr Awele Elumelu, wife of UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the Elumelu family and the extended family members over this loss. He also sympathised with UBA’s Board, management, and staff.

Tinubu acknowledged the numerous testimonies praising the exemplary life and times of the late UBA Chairman, who was a devoted family man, committed public servant, and a Christian. He lived humbly, dedicating his time, treasures, and experience to serving the church, the poor, the vulnerable, and his community.

The President prayed that Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed patriarch and bless his family.