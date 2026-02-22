Rivers Holds By-elections in Two State Constituencies Amid Voter Apathy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Residents of Rivers State yesterday witnessed a peaceful by-election in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state also witnessed a high-level of voter apathy with the low turnout of voters and minimal security presence at various areas where the by-elections for the two constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly were held.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) conducted the by-elections following the resignation of the lawmakers representing Ahoada East Constituency, Edison Ehie and death of Dinebari Loolo, who represented Khana State House of Assembly Constituency 2.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara had directed the people of the state, particularly eligible voters at the voting areas to participate actively in the by-election scheduled for the two constituencies

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onwuka Nzeshi, Governor Fubara described the election as a family affair and urged the people to come out en-mass to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for the two vacant seats in the state House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara also charged the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

He said: “Everybody should be law abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise. It is actually a family election and there is no need for rancour and acrimony.”

The state Police Command had also promised adequate security all through the period of the election.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said security operatives would be stationed at strategic locations, polling units, and major roads to prevent violence, electoral malpractice, and other criminal activities capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju, advised all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws guiding the conduct of elections.

Meanwhile, at Ochuba Ward 6, unit 2-6, Ahoada East 2, which is the community of Prince Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and Chairman South South Development Commission, residents witnessed low turnout of voters at the polling units.

At Ward 5 Unit 18 Edeoha community Ahoada East Constituency 2, voting started at about 11am, and residents also witnessed a high-level of voter apathy and minimal security presence.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate for Ahoada East Constituency II by-election, Napoleon Ukalikpe commended voters for turning out in large numbers at his Ogbelle Town, Unit 1, Ward 9, Ahoada East LGA.

Ukalikpe expressed satisfaction with both the turnout and the overall conduct of the poll, describing the voting process as smooth and orderly.

He praised the security arrangements across the constituency, stating that the atmosphere remained calm and peaceful.

“I am very happy with the turnout, there is security everywhere, there has so far been no disturbances. This is unit 1, ward 9. Look at the number of people here, then talk of other units, I have visited some other units and I am impressed with what is going on,” Ukalikpe said.

Expressing confidence in the election’s outcome, Ukalikpe urged Nigerians to commend President Bola Tinubu and INEC for the conduct of the exercise, adding that he experienced no challenges during accreditation and voting.

According to him, he was successfully verified on the system, found his name without difficulty, and cast his ballot without incident, emphasising that the process was peaceful and orderly.

“I passed through all the hurdles and I saw my name in all the systems and I voted, we are here by the grace of God, we are going to celebrate because with what I’m seeing on ground, victory is ours,” he added.

In Khana, though there was little voter apathy, residents witnessed peaceful and violence-free polls.

As at the time of this report, INEC was yet to announce the results for the two constituencies.