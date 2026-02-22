NPFL Odey Backs Enyimba Against Fromer Side, Rivers Utd Today

Paul Odeh says he is confident Enyimba will secure a ‘good result’ against his former club, Rivers United in Port Harcourt today.

Both sides clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in a Matchday 27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter, with the People’s Elephant in desperate need of points following a string of recent poor results.

The record 9-time Nigerian champions Enyimba currently occupy a disappointing 14th spot on the log, with 31 points from 26 matches, and were beaten at home by Ikorodu City on Sunday.

Despite the struggles of the two-time African champions, the former Nasarawa United defender has told Enyimbafc.net that the team is determined to pick points against Finidi George’s side in Port Harcourt, adding that preparations for the tie have gone well.

“We believe that preparations so far for the upcoming fixture on Sunday have been good,” the 24-year-old attack-minded full-back stated. “Everybody is in shape. Everybody is pushing to see how we would go to Port Harcourt and make a statement.

“The reverse fixture in Aba ended in a goalless draw. So, if they can come here and pick a draw, we can also go there and pick points. We’re optimistic that come this Sunday, we are going to get something.

“Everybody is pushing hard. Everybody is working to see that we get a good result there, and we would continue from there and work on ourselves for subsequent games because we are not in an encouraging position on the league table.

“So, everybody is putting effort to make sure we change the situation on ground.”